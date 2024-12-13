Villarreal vs Betis Predictions: Out-of-Form Duo Meet at El Madrigal

Villarreal host Real Betis at El Madrigal on Sunday, with five points separating them in La Liga. Read our Villarreal vs Betis predictions here.

+

Villarreal vs Betis Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Villarreal vs Betis

Villarreal to win at odds of 1.80 on Betway , equating to a 55.6% chance of victory.

, equating to a 55.6% chance of victory. Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.70 on Betway , indicating a 58.8% chance of this outcome.

, indicating a 58.8% chance of this outcome. Second half to have the most goals at odds of 2.05 on Betway, representing a 48.8% implied probability.

Villarreal are predicted to beat Real Betis 2-1 on Sunday.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Villarreal welcome Real Betis to El Madrigal on Sunday, with both teams keen on finding their form in La Liga.

Taking two points from the last nine available has been a real setback for Villarreal. However, with three games in hand over Athletic Club, the Yellow Submarine are still in the race for a top-four finish, despite their recent loss to Athletic.

Heading into the weekend, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, and Mallorca are only two points behind Villarreal. The home team have dealt with some injuries recently, but they were able to bring top scorer Ayoze Perez back in action last weekend.

Real Betis have slipped into the bottom half of the La Liga table after taking three of the last 15 available points. A draw with Barcelona on Saturday was a much-needed boost for Manuel Pellegrini’s side before they return to Conference League action on Thursday.

Like Perez, veteran playmaker Isco made his return from injury for Betis at the weekend. However, Marc Roca is expected to remain unavailable due to an ankle issue.

Probable Lineups for Villarreal vs Betis

Villarreal probable XI:

Conde; Femenia, Albiol, Costa, Bernat; Pino, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; Moreno, Perez.

Betis probable XI:

Vieites; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Ruibal; Isco, Altimira; Avila, Lo Celso, Rodriguez; Diao.

Yellow Submarine Claim All Three Points

Backing the home team to take all three points is the first of our Villarreal vs Betis predictions.

Although Villarreal have failed to win in their last four matches across all competitions, they have a significant rest advantage over Betis, who play in the Conference League on Thursday. Betis have struggled following European commitments, taking only six points from 21 available in games immediately after Conference League fixtures.

Three of those points came from a surprise win over Atletico Madrid. Having failed to win any of their last five matches in La Liga and the Conference League, we are avoiding backing Betis in this one.

Villarreal have the fourth-best expected goal difference, with only the top three outperforming them. They are bound to break out of this slump at some point.

Villarreal vs Betis Bet 1: Villarreal to win at odds of 1.80 on Betway

Trust The Over

Both teams rank in the top five for expected goals generated. They are also both hovering around mid-table when it comes to expected goals conceded.

The over has cashed in 73% of Villarreal’s La Liga matches this season. Meanwhile, six of Betis’ last seven matches across all competitions have cleared this line.

Both of their meetings last season resulted in three or more goals.

Villarreal vs Betis Bet 2: Over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Goals After The Break

The third and final of our Villarreal vs Betis predictions is backing the second half to generate more goals than the first.

Real Betis’ La Liga matches have produced 24 second-half goals, compared to just 14 in the first half. Villarreal’s league matches have seen an even split of 26 goals in each half.

Three of Betis’ last five matches have had more goals in the second half. Villarreal are accustomed to high-scoring second halves, as seen in their two-goal comeback against Osasuna and their turnaround from 1-0 to 3-0 against Alaves.