Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United Predictions: Hosts to claim a win

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United ahead of this Europa League game, this Thursday.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen to win at odds of @ 5.00 on Betway , equating to a 20% chance of the Czech club winning.

, equating to a 20% chance of the Czech club winning. Half time draw at odds of @ 2.40 on Betway , indicating a 41% chance of the teams level at the break.

, indicating a 41% chance of the teams level at the break. Both teams to score at odds of @1.70 on Betway, representing a 58% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Viktoria Plzen should be expected to win against Manchester United by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United travel to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzen in round six of the Europa League. Both teams are level on nine points after five matches, but it will be the visitors who will be disappointed with their poor start.

Ruben Amorim’s honeymoon period was over in a flash, as both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest beat his side in the Premier League. His team appeared strong in offense against Forest, but there were numerous concerning problems in the defense that needed to be resolved.

The short trip to Europe won't be easy for Manchester United. Plzen are unbeaten so far in the competition and will be in a confident mood, with the pressure firmly on their guests.

A standout 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad shows they are no pushovers, as well as a 3-3 draw in Germany against Frankfurt.

So, could we be on the verge of seeing another “upset” under the new boss? Read our Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United predictions below to find out.

Probable Lineups for Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Viktoria Plzen in the "system of play."

Jedlicka; Jemelka, Markovic, Dweh, Souare, Sulc, Kalvach, Cerv, Cadu, Vydra, Jirka

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Diallo, Martinez, de Ligt, Yoro, Dalot, Mainoo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Czech mate for Amorim

Our Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United predictions begin with backing a “shock” home win. Plzen are without question the underdogs, but their form domestically, as well as in the Europa League, can’t be ignored simply because they are playing Man United.

At home, they are unbeaten in their last 13 matches (W10 D3), and even more impressively, they haven’t lost a Europa League game at home since October 2016.

Their standout result in this year’s tournament was a 2-1 home win against Real Sociedad, and this should worry the team visiting them next. Amorim enters this situation after losing two consecutive games, and this match could also be a potential stumbling block.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United Bet 1: Viktoria Plzen Victory with odds of @5.00 on Betway.

Level at the break

Three of Viktoria Plzen’s four Europa League matches have been draws at half-time, with both of their home games seeing the teams level at the break.

The same has been the case for Manchester United, although their matches have been much more intense, with both games against Bodo Glimt and Porto ending 2-2 at halftime.

And with so much at stake, the same could well happen again here and at a big price. Plzen are strong on their home turf, but it may take them some time to find their rhythm again, so we might expect the match to potentially become more lively in the second half.

Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United Bet 2: Half time draw with odds of @2.40 on Betway.

Hosts not to be intimidated

Our final Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United predictions recommend betting on both teams to score. The hosts have only failed to do so in one Europa League match to date, where Man United have scored in all of theirs.

Additionally, the Red Devils have conceded in three of their four matches as well, only keeping a clean sheet at home against PAOK.

It’s obvious the visitors have enough attacking quality on paper to pick off this Plzen side, but defensively they’ve been appalling - especially against both Arsenal and Forest.

The home crowd are going to make it as intimidating as possible, and a slightly rotated Man United side might not be able to deal with it.