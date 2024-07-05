Venezuela vs Canada Predictions: Rondon to lead the charge

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Venezuela vs Canada ahead of their Copa America quarter-final clash.

Venezuela vs Canada Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Venezuela vs Canada

Venezuela Victory with odds of @2.70 on 10bet , equating to a 37% chance for the South American nation to win.

, equating to a 37% chance for the South American nation to win. Salomon Rondon to score with odds of @3.00 on 10bet , indicating a 33% chance for the Venezuelan forward to score.

, indicating a 33% chance for the Venezuelan forward to score. Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.80 on 10bet, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to fail to find the back of the net.

Venezuela should be expected to win against Canada by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Venezuela will face Canada in the Copa America’s second quarter-final in the early hours of Saturday morning. With the winner set to face either Argentina or Ecuador in the semi-finals, there’s plenty at stake in Nevada.

The South American nation have surprised everyone other than their fans, winning all three group matches for the first time in their history. Wins over Mexico and Ecuador will definitely worry Canada.

The CONCACAF nation have been massively helped out by both Chile and Peru having men sent off in their respective matches; otherwise, they may not have made it to the knockout stages.

Head coach Jesse Marsch emphasised the need for his team to cope with the power and strength of South American nations after the group stage.

Probable Lineups for Venezuela vs Canada

The probable lineup for Venezuela in the "system of play."

Romo; Navarro, Osorio, Ferraresi, Gonzalez, Martinez, Herrera, Casseres, Soteldo, Machis, Rondon

The probable lineup for Canada in the "system of play."

Crepeau; Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Millar, Eustaquio, Kone, Buchanan, Larin, David

CONMEBOL to beat CONCACAF

Venezuela have won all three of their group stage matches, and the remaining teams in the competition should not take Fernando Batista’s side lightly.

The South American nation is improving rapidly. With quick-attacking players and an incredible work ethic off the ball, they will be a match for anyone - especially Canada.

CONCACAF nations have failed to impress at the 2024 Copa America. Canada were fortunate both Peru and Chile finished their matches with ten men, which helped them out massively.

Venezuela’s price is once again huge and well worth backing.

Venezuela vs Canada Bet 1: Venezuela Victory @ 2.70 with 10bet

Captain to lead the way

If Venezuela are to win, it makes perfect sense to back their all-time top goalscorer and captain, who has already scored two goals at this tournament.

Having scored from the spot against Mexico, Rondon showed he still has plenty of pace and strength when he scored against Jamaica last time out.

Canada’s defence may struggle to keep him quiet across the 90 minutes, and he is dangerous both in the air and on the ground.

Venezuela vs Canada Bet 2: Salomon Rondon Anytime Scorer @ 3.0 with 10bet

La Vinotinto to keep a clean sheet

After conceding against Ecuador in the first half of their opening match, Venezuela have gone over 235 minutes without conceding. Their attacking players deserve a lot of praise, but defensively they have been well-organised and hard to break down.

Canada are only here after having scored against a ten-man Peru in round two, as they failed to score against Argentina and Chile.

They were unable to score against Chile, who also had ten men, showing their limitations against CONMEBOL nations. Venezuela can win and potentially keep a clean sheet in the process.