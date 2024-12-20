Valencia vs Alaves Predictions: Visitors to pinch the points

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and forecasts for Valencia vs Alaves ahead of their La Liga showdown this Sunday at 2 pm.

Valencia vs Alaves Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Valencia vs Alaves

Alaves to win at odds of 3.60 on Betway , equating to a 27% chance of the Spanish club winning.

, equating to a 27% chance of the Spanish club winning. Kike Garcia to score at odds of 4.33 on Betway , indicating a 23% chance of the Spaniard scoring.

, indicating a 23% chance of the Spaniard scoring. Under 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.50 on Betway, representing a 66% chance of there being two match goals or fewer.

Alaves should be expected to win against Valencia by a scoreline of 0-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Relegation-threatened Valencia welcome Alaves to Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday in a match that could prove crucial for either side by the end of the season.

Before their trip to face Espanyol, Valencia sat bottom of La liga, six points behind Alaves. They may have beaten Betis 4-2 after returning from a break due to regional floods, but they have since suffered defeats to Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano and Valladolid. This has put them in serious relegation trouble.

Alaves are also fighting at the wrong end of the table and haven’t won since beating Mallorca on 1st November. However, two promising draws against Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in recent weeks have shown they are making progress.

Given their recent good form against their upcoming opponents, the bookmakers’ outsiders could once again claim all three points.

Probable Lineups for Valencia vs Alaves

The probable lineup for Valencia in the "system of play."

Mamardashvili; Gaya, Gasiorowski, Tarrega, Mosquera, Lopez, Valera, Barrenechea, Guerra, Rioja, Duro

The probable lineup for Alaves in the "system of play."

Sivera; Diarra, Mourino, Abqar, Tenaglia, Guridi, Blanco, Jordan, Vicente, Martin, Garcia/p>

Visitors to Pull Away from Relegation Zone

We are backing the visitors to come out on top as the first of our Valencia vs Alaves predictions. While Alaves were perhaps expected to be battling relegation this season, not many predicted Valencia would be struggling at the bottom of the table.

With only 10 points from 15 matches, it has been a disastrous campaign so far, having scored just 13 goals, while conceding 23.

The visitors are currently just outside the relegation zone and come into this matchup on the back of two promising draws. Impressively, they have beaten Valencia in four of their last five head-to-heads, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

With mounting pressure on Valencia to avoid relegation, they could face yet another frustrating 90 minutes.

Valencia vs Alaves Bet 1: Alaves Victory with odds of 3.60 on Betway

Spaniard to be the Hero

So, who is likely to be the match winner? It’s difficult to look past veteran forward Kike Garcia for the visitors. The 35-year-old is the club’s top goalscorer in La Liga with five goals to his name, as well as a brace in the Copa Del Rey.

It has been a good month for him, too, as he scored back-to-back braces in December. The first came against Deportiva Minera in the cup, followed by two more against Osasuna in the league just three days later.

Garcia is in top form and fully fit, which is why he is our goalscorer pick as the second of our Valencia vs Alaves predictions.

Valencia vs Alaves Bet 2: Kike Garcia Anytime Scorer with odds of 4.33 on Betway

Tight Clash Anticipated

With Valencia struggling to score and both teams having a lot to play for, we expect a tight match that could be decided by a single goal.

Under 2.5 goals has occurred in three of Valencia’s last five matches, as well as in their last four meetings against Alaves.

Alaves have won the last three meetings, including a 1-0 victory in June. Valencia have been struggling to score in recent weeks, while Alaves have shown enough attacking threat to suggest that a win is near. As a result, we could see a similar outcome at Estadio de Mestalla.