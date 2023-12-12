Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Qualified Los Blancos may drop off with nothing to play for

It’s Matchday Six in the UEFA Champions League and we unpack our predictions and betting tips for Real Madrid’s trip to Union Berlin.

+

Union Berlin have it all to play for on the final matchday in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Iron Ones host group leaders and already-qualified Real Madrid, who don’t have much to play for.

The home team can still qualify for the Europa League if other results go their way on the night and they will throw everything at the La Liga leaders.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.56 with Betway

Union Berlin to score first @ 2.39 with Betway

Union Berlin to win @ 4.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men made hard work of their hosts on Matchday One when a 94th-minute strike from Jude Bellingham helped Madrid kick start their European campaign successfully.

With a long list of injuries and nothing to gain from this fixture, you’d understand if the visitors gave some of their fringe players a run, especially after their disappointing 1-1 draw at Real Betis over the weekend.

Both defences can be breached

Union Berlin will take loads of confidence from their 3-0 Bundesliga win against Monchengladbach this past weekend.

Even though they’re without a victory in the Champions League, they will push Real to the end to try and qualify for Europe’s second-most prestigious club tournament.

They had three different scorers over the weekend and will be pressing to find the net.

Los Blancos are always potent in front of goal, scoring 13 times already in the tournament at an average of 2.6 goals per match.

Even with their injuries, they have players capable of scoring like Bellingham and Rodrygo have proven in recent weeks.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.56 with Betway

The hosts to break the deadlock

It’s do or die for Union Berlin and even though they’ve been goal-shy in Europe, they average just over a goal per game in the Bundesliga.

They tend to score the majority of their goals in the first half, accounting for 60% of their total league goals this term.

The visitors conceded four goals away from home in La Liga this season, but three of those came in the first 15 minutes, suggesting that they’re a little slow to get up to speed with the game.

Madrid average a concession of one goal per game in the Champions League.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Union Berlin to score first @ 2.39 with Betway

A Berlin surprise

With no horse in the race, you wouldn’t blame Ancelotti for giving more of his squad some game time.

He has a full infirmary with Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal all set to miss most if not all of December.

These absentees will give the Iron Ones hope that they can get the result they need on the night.

It presents a unique opportunity with attractive odds and given the qualified status of Real Madrid, it’s a result that is highly possible.