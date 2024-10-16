Does Uncertainty Over Pep’s Future Affect Man City’s Trophy Hopes?

There is uncertainty over the Etihad Stadium, largely due to Pep Guardiola, whose contract as manager is set to expire at the end of the season.

With the Catalan boss yet to clarify whether he will extend his stay, questions arise about the Citizens’ prospects for maintaining their domestic dominance and potentially repeating their triumphant treble from the 2022/2023 season.

Since Pep's arrival in 2016, a steady flow of silverware has filled the club’s trophy cabinet.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has been responsible for half (18) of the club’s major honours since its foundation in 1880.

His steady success has been underpinned by his partnership with the director of football Txiki Begiristain, who is set to leave the club at the end of this campaign.

The Partnership That Powered The Blue Moon

Txiki Begiristain’s upcoming departure could point to a significant chapter in Manchester City's history. Having joined City in 2012, he was instrumental in Pep's arrival four years later. Together, they forged a formidable duo that catalysed City's rise to European contention.

Guardiola’s reflections in the 2021 press conference offer insight: “One of the reasons I extended my contract two times is because Txiki is here.”

If Begiristain’s departure suggests the unravelling of a Catalan-inspired golden era, might Guardiola also feel the pull to move on, closing the book on a prolific chapter in the North West of England?

Historical Echoes: Guardiola’s Final Seasons at Other Clubs

At Barcelona, his tenure ended without a league title or a Champions League final appearance in 2011-12.

Barça collected an astounding 91 points and scored 114 league goals. Yet, their achievements were overshadowed by José Mourinho's Real Madrid. They set a league record with 100 points and 121 goals, along with a goal difference of +89, thanks to one of the most potent counterattacks in football history.

Barcelona stayed unbeaten in their first 13 league games and won five out of six Champions League group stage matches.

However, their momentum was disrupted on 22 November when Tito Vilanova, Guardiola’s long-time assistant, revealed that he had been diagnosed with a tumour in his salivary gland. Their first of just three La Liga defeats came only three days after, a 1-0 loss at the hands of Getafe.

Later, at Bayern Munich, a similar narrative unfolded with dominance in the Bundesliga marred by European shortcomings. His last season ended with a semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid due to the away goal rule and in unlucky circumstances with Thomas Muller missing a penalty.

In Munich, Guardiola achieved significant domestic success, lifting five out of six possible trophies across three seasons, but the elusive Champions League crown remained beyond reach.

Bayern’s hierarchy had hoped for European glory, and despite his transfer to City later that year, Guardiola’s legacy in Bavaria left a bittersweet aftertaste.

A Glance Across the Aisle: Klopp and Ferguson’s Farewell Campaigns

When Jurgen Klopp announced his upcoming departure in January, the team’s pursuit of four potential trophies began to unravel.

After Klopp’s departure announcement, Liverpool won the EFL Cup, but their overall form waned.

Since announcing his decision on January 26, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool secured 11 victories, drew 4 matches, and suffered 3 defeats in the Premier League, amassing 37 (68%) out of a possible 54 points.

They ultimately finished in third place, trailing Arsenal, who earned 49 points, and Manchester City, with 48 points in the same time frame.

Additionally, the Reds were eliminated from the FA Cup and faced defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League.

Similar scenarios unfolded when Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United. Though they won the Premier League in his final season, they were knocked out early in all three cup competitions.

Ferguson’s departure led to years of instability as the club grappled with a new direction. Uncertainty around a manager's future often leads to mental strain and strategic shifts.

However, Manchester City’s aspirations for another successful season remain firmly intact with Guardiola at the helm.

His track record, featuring two historic trebles, illuminates City’s path toward potential domestic and continental victories. Despite lessons from football’s history, the blueprint for sustained success is already in place at the Etihad.