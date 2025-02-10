TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The leaders to cement top spot in the PSL

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the midweek matchup between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Since the departure of Sead Ramovic as head coach of TS Galaxy, the Rockets have stabilised their form and worked their way up the Betway Premiership table.

A 1-0 victory over Chippa United over the weekend saw them hop into seventh in the standings having played a game less than Amazulu and Kaizer Chiefs above them.

They host Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night at the Mbombela Stadium where three points would see them leapfrog the Amakhosi into fifth.

However, confidence is high in the champions’ camp after destroying their closest chasers, Orlando Pirates, 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The win extended their lead at the top to a whopping nine points, having played a game extra. If they can win on Tuesday, Sundowns will have 12 points over Pirates.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw & Yes @ 2.75 with Betway

First goal - TS Galaxy to score first @ 3.40 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns total - over 3.5 goals @ 8.20 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A tricky away day

TS Galaxy aren’t pushovers anymore. They are on an 11-game unbeaten run and haven’t tasted defeat in their last six at home.

They won’t be easy to beat and with Sundowns’ only loss in the PSL this season coming on the road, this could be a tricky match for the champions.

After a short turnaround from the weekend, both teams could feel slightly leggy, suggesting that a draw isn’t out of the equation.

Masandawana are also on a five-game unbeaten run away from home but have had the better of Galaxy in two of the last four league meetings (D1, L1).

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns/ Draw & Yes @ 2.75 with Betway

First blood to the hosts

Overall, TS Galaxy’s attacking displays haven’t lit up the league this season. They are averaging one goal per game, with 0.71 goals per game at home.

However, they have excelled in putting their opponents to the sword by striking early. The Rockets have opened the scoring in four of their seven home games (57%).

Considering the visitor’s slight drop in form away from their home base, there’s an outside chance for Adnan Beganovic’s men to open the scoring here.

Miguel Cardoso’s charges have allowed their opponents to take the lead in three of their seven away games (43%), a high percentage for conceding first.

Additionally, the hosts have struck first in three of the last five head-to-heads, making a case for a home goal to come first on Tuesday night.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: First goal - TS Galaxy to score first @ 3.40 with Betway

Striking while it’s hot

There’s no doubt that the Brazilians are in hot form at the minute. They’re the overall top scorers of the division with 35 goals in total, averaging 2.33 goals per game.

Over their last four games across all competitions, Masandawana scored 16 goals, banging in at least four in three of those fixtures.

While it remains an outside chance, you wouldn’t put it past the leaders to continue their prolificacy in front of goal during the week.