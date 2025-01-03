TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC Predictions and Betting Tips: More misery expected for Magesi

Explore our predictions and betting tips for TS Galaxy’s Betway Premiership date with Magesi FC, including 5.00 odds on the winning margin.

+

It’s been a significant turnaround from TS Galaxy who were flirting with the relegation zone at the start of their league campaign.

After the club parted ways with coach Sead Ramovic, the Rockets have improved and secured decent results to climb up the table.

They are 10th before this weekend’s battle with Magesi and victory at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday can propel them to sixth in the standings.

It’s been quite the opposite for Magesi FC who are new to the PSL. After securing silverware in the form of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup, it’s all gone awry for the new boys.

Since their victory against Sundowns in the final, they have lost their head coach Clinton Larsen and failed to win a football match.

Owen da Gama now has the unenviable task of rescuing Magesi from the jaws of relegation but visiting Mpumalanga won’t be an easy start.

TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC Betting Tips

Halftime/ fulltime - TS Galaxy/ TS Galaxy @ 2.55 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - TS Galaxy & Yes @ 5.00 with Betway

Winning margin - TS Galaxy to win by two goals @ 5.00 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Revenge on the cards

TS Galaxy were unceremoniously dumped out of the knockout cup by the eventual champions, meaning this game could possess an air of revenge for the hosts.

Under Adnan Beganovic, there’s been a vast improvement in results for the Rockets. They’ve taken a lead into halftime in four of their last five league matches.

Galaxy converted two of those into victories while the only halftime draw in that sequence also bagged three points for the Mpumalanga outfit.

Meanwhile, Magesi were losing after 45 minutes in three of the last four league fixtures (D1). They couldn’t recover from those halftime deficits and lost all three games.

TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime - TS Galaxy/ TS Galaxy @ 2.55 with Betway

New manager bounce

Magesi fans will hope that a new coach in the door will help uplift the team and hopefully produce positive results, which is possible.



However, with just one win in 10, the Limpopo side will have their work cut out on Saturday. They are on a losing run of seven in a row, conceding at least one goal in their last five.

TS Galaxy are unbeaten in six league games, netting a goal in each of those fixtures. Interestingly, the Rockets have only kept one clean sheet in 11 PSL matches (9%).

Dikwena tša Meetse could capitalise on that despite being one of the two poorest attacks in the division.

TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - TS Galaxy & Yes @ 5.00 with Betway

Clear daylight

TS Galaxy should walk away with three points convincingly on Saturday. They’ve only won three league games this season, two of those were by a two-goal margin.

On the road this term, Magesi have suffered four defeats from six games, they were split evenly into one-goal and two-goal margin defeats.