TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: TS Galaxy to pile pressure on Chiefs

After a dismal start to the Betway Premiership season, TS Galaxy have steadied the ship with a new technical team at the helm, following Sead Ramovic’s resignation.

From occupying the last spot on the table, the Rockets worked their way to 11th and winning in their next outing could move them to the top half of the table.

TS Galaxy host Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium on Monday afternoon when South Africa celebrates the Day of Reconciliation.

In contrast to the hosts, Chiefs started the season with much promise and there was a feel-good factor in Naturena but much has changed since then.

The Amakhosi have had a major slump in form, which saw them fall to ninth on the standings and just two points ahead of Monday’s hosts.

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes

First goal - TS Galaxy

Match result - TS Galaxy to win @ 3.74 with Betway

Defensive breaches at both ends

Surprisingly, this fixture is just TS Galaxy’s third home fixture in nine games. However, they’ve conceded more than they’ve scored in Mbombela (GF1, GA2).

Kaizer Chiefs have been great going forward, scoring seven goals in their five away dates at an average of 1.40 goals per game.

However, their defence has been woeful this term as they’ve yet to keep a clean sheet at any venue in the league.

75% of Chiefs’ PSL fixtures saw both teams score while that number decreases to 56% for the hosts.

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes

Landing the first blow

Adnan Beganovic’s charges are likely to strike first on Monday afternoon. They average scoring their first goal in the 24th minute while Chiefs usually score after the break.

The Rockets landed the first blow in four of their nine league games (44%). Meanwhile, the Amakhosi have an even split for taking and surrendering the lead in their eight games (50%).



On the road this term, Nasreddine Nabi’s men conceded more in the first half than the second (1st-4, 2nd-3). Two of those four goals came within the first 15 minutes of the game.

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: First goal - TS Galaxy

Galaxy’s domination

It’s difficult to believe but TS Galaxy haven’t been troubled by Kaizer Chiefs in recent meetings. They’re unbeaten in their last six head-to-heads.

This fixture has a tendency to be deadlocked as four of the last six meetings ended that way.

However, the Rockets won two of those games, giving them confidence that they can snatch three points here on Monday.

The hosts are also unbeaten in their last four league matches (D2, W2) while Chiefs lost two and won one of the last five matches (D2).