Tottenham vs Newcastle Predictions: Isak to Score in a Draw

Our football expert brings you their predictions for Tottenham vs Newcastle ahead of their Premier League meeting at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Newcastle

Tottenham and Newcastle will both play their part in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tottenham face an in-form Newcastle on Saturday as they aim to get their Champions League qualification push back on track.

Ange Postecolgou’s side narrowly missed out on a place in the top four last season but they need a huge upturn in form to reach those heights this term. Spurs come into this clash eight points behind their opponents, who currently occupy 5th place.

Spurs could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in their last game. The result means they have now won just two of their last 10 competitive matches. Postecoglou’s side also have some difficult fixtures to come.

Newcastle performed brilliantly in the first half of their 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night. They have now moved to within three points of the Champions League places.

Eddie Howe’s side missed out on European football altogether last season but look well-placed to make a return at the halfway mark. They have won their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Newcastle

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Reguilon; Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Son, Johnson, Solanke.

The probable lineup for Newcastle in the "system of play."

Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

All Square at Tottenham

Spurs have had a mixture of results in front of their home fans this season. They have struggled for consistency so we are backing the draw in the first of our Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions.

Tottenham have failed to win any of their last five home games in the Premier League. Two of those have ended in a draw but two of the defeats have come against title hopefuls, Liverpool and Chelsea. Postecoglou’s team have looked menacing going forward but their frailties at the back have been their undoing.

Newcastle are in great form but they were beaten 4-1 in this fixture last season. The teams are in very different places this time around but a draw could be on the cards.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Bet 1: Draw with odds of 3.70 on 10bet.

Isak in Unstoppable Form

Alexander Isak continued his fine form by scoring in the 4th minute of the win at Old Trafford. We are backing the striker to find the net once again here.

The Swedish forward has scored in each of his last six Premier League outings, netting eight goals in total. Isak’s long-term data is also exceptional, he is averaging 0.74 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months. This means he ranks in the top 3% of forwards in Europe’s top five leagues over that period.

Isak has the physical and technical prowess to take advantage of Tottenham’s weak defensive setup and should get on the scoresheet here.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Bet 2: Alexander Isak Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.80 on 10bet.

Goals in Abundance

The last of our Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions is for both teams to score and the match to see at least four goals.

Ange Postecoglou is committed to attacking football. His Tottenham side are the second-highest-scoring team in the Premier League this season with an average of 2.16 goals per game but they have also had their fair share of defensive struggles. Their 10 home matches in the league have seen an average of 4.4 goals.

Newcastle are also in fine scoring form, netting 16 goals across their last five competitive matches. Both teams have scored in their last five head-to-heads against Tottenham.

Tottenham are looking to close the gap on the Champions League places and a win over Newcastle would help them do just that. Both teams are capable of creating an abundance of chances so don’t take your eyes off this one.