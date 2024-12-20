Tottenham vs Liverpool Predictions: Salah to Secure Three Points

Our betting expert presents the top three bets for the Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League match, set to kick off at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool Victory with odds of 1.72 on 10bet , equating to a 58% chance of the Reds winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the Reds winning. Mohamed Salah to score with odds of 1.80 on 10bet , indicating a 56% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 56% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score & under 4.5 goals with odds of 2.30 on 10bet, representing a 43% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Liverpool should beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

Ange Postecoglou had a strong first season at Spurs, just narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification to Aston Villa. However, the team have struggled in the current campaign, and there has been growing criticism of the manager from the Tottenham fans.

Spurs beat Southampton 5-0 in their last league outing, putting an end to Russel Martin’s tenure. The win put them 10th in the table, five points behind Nottingham Forest, who currently occupy the final Champions League place.

Some had anticipated a slump in Liverpool’s performance when Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club last season, but Arne Slot has managed this team superbly. The Reds are comfortable at the top of the table, and their position is well-earned.

Liverpool dropped two points at Anfield last weekend, reducing their lead at the top to just two points. Although Slot’s side have a game in hand, a setback on Sunday could see them slip to 2nd place at Christmas.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Forster; Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Porro; Sarr, Bergvall, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alissonl Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah; Jones, Gravenberch, Szobszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Liverpool Back to Winning Ways

The first of our Tottenham vs Liverpool predictions is for the visitors to claim all three points.

Spurs did manage to secure all three points in this fixture last season, but that was a rare win over Liverpool. They have only won one of their last 14 head-to-heads with the Reds. During that abysmal run, Tottenham scored an average of 1.29 goals per game and conceded 2.14, resulting in 10 defeats.

The win over Southampton ended Tottenham’s three-game winless run in the Premier League. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side are yet to record back-to-back league wins this season.

Liverpool remain unbeaten on the road, having won five of their seven away games in the Premier League. They have scored two or more goals in six of those outings, so they should have the firepower to overcome Tottenham here.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool Victory with odds of 1.72 on 10bet

Salah Set to Shine

Mohamed Salah maintained his exceptional output in the 2-2 draw with Fulham by grabbing yet another assist, but we are backing him to score in this match.

Salah has firmly established himself as a Premier League legend at Liverpool, and he is on course to have his best season. He has scored 13 league goals in 15 appearances and added nine assists.

The Egyptian has a non-penalty xG of 0.51 per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the top 2% compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. Salah is also lethal from the penalty spot, having scored in four consecutive games against Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mohamed Salah Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.80 on 10bet

Both Teams to Score in Close Encounter

The last of our Tottenham vs Liverpool predictions is both teams to score in the match and under 4.5 goals.

Tottenham matches are often seen as high-scoring encounters. Postecoglou encourages an aggressive style of play that makes his team defensively vulnerable but strong in attack. Nevertheless, Spurs’ home matches have seen an average of just 2.25 goals this season, with Tottenham scoring in seven of those eight matches.

Keeping Liverpool at bay is a difficult task. They have scored in six of their seven away games, but those matches have seen just two goals on average.

Both teams have scored in five of the last seven meetings between these sides, but those matches have seen an average of just 2.29 goals per game.

With the stakes high for both teams, we should see plenty of action at both ends. Despite Liverpool having the edge, Tottenham fans will remain hopeful. It should be an intriguing game, but it’s unlikely we’ll see five goals.