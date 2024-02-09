Tottenham vs Brighton Predictions: Goals expected between two attacking sides

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Brighton’s visit to Tottenham, including 2.51 on the corner range.

+

Last week should be one to forget for Tottenham and their fans. Spurs conceded deep into stoppage time to give up two points at Everton.

The result meant that they missed out on a chance to move within three points of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tottenham vs Brighton Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 1.40 with Supabets

Tottenham to score first @ 1.61 with Supabets

Tottenham corner count - more than seven @ 2.51 with Supabets

With Brighton visiting north London on Saturday, Ange Postecoglou’s charges have a chance to leap into fourth place in the league, albeit temporarily.

The visitors have been rather inconsistent this season, but they’re still well in with a chance to qualify for European football next term.

The Seagulls were asked to react to the 4-0 humbling by Luton two weeks ago and they obliged by sending four past Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium the last time out.

They will be confident of getting something from the Tottenham Stadium since they won there in April 2022.

Roberto De Zerbi will have to get a tune out of his team to replicate the result in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Revenge on the menu

Spurs will no doubt want to avenge that 4-2 defeat to the visitors late last year and their goal average of 2.09 goals per game at home suggests they’re on the right path to do it.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more goals than the Lilywhites in the league this term and their record of grabbing goals in every game this season will hold them in good stead.

The potential return of Son Heung Min and Yves Bissouma from international duty could be major boosts but the in-form Richarlison should keep his place based on his recent goalscoring form.

The Brazilian has netted in Tottenham’s last four consecutive Premier League fixtures.

Brighton will be encouraged by the fact that 82% of Spurs’ home games have seen both teams score and the hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in six straight league games.

Tottenham vs Brighton Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 1.40 with Supabets

Impossible to stop

When they’re in front of their fans, Spurs can be nearly impossible to stop. They’ve scored first in nine of 11 home games, translating to taking the lead in 82% of matches.

Brighton’s away form has been nothing to brag about, losing five league encounters (W3, D3).

The Seagulls have allowed their opponents to open the scoring in 73% of their away dates this season.

De Zerbi’s troops were also losing at halftime in six of their 11 fixtures on their travels while Spurs went into the break leading on five occasions (D5, L1).

Tottenham vs Brighton Betting Tip 2: Tottenham to score first @ 1.61 with Supabets

Attacking tactics

Whenever Spurs play a Premier League game at the Tottenham Stadium, they win an average of 6.09 corners, getting over three flag kicks 64% of the time.

The return of crucial attacking players in the Spurs’ camp should see them dominate Brighton and with Postecoglou’s attacking brand of football, the corner count could rise.