Tottenham vs Brentford Predictions: Spurs can prevail, but need to be wary of the Bees’ sting

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Tottenham vs Brentford as they clash in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Brentford Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Brentford

Tottenham Victory and both teams to score with odds of @2.50 on 10bet , equating to a 40% chance of the London club winning, but also conceding.

Tottenham 4+ first half corners with odds of @1.80 on 10bet , indicating a 56% chance of the home side taking at least 4 corners in the first half.

Over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.10 on 10bet, representing a 48% chance of there being a minimum of 4 goals scored.

Tottenham should be expected to win against Brentford by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The pressure is starting to be cranked up on Tottenham and their manager, Ange Postecoglou, following their defeat to North London rivals Arsenal, which leaves them on four points after four games. After all, the Aussie declared he 'always wins things in the second year' a comment which hasn’t gone down well with his own fan base.

Defeat in the derby leaves Spurs down in 13th place, five points off the top five, but just three clear of the relegation zone. Postecoglou needs to arrest a slide which has seen his men win only three of their last 11 in the league.

Brentford are up in ninth place, and considering they have already visited both Manchester City and Liverpool, this is not a small achievement. They will have to find a way of dealing with the loss of Yoane Wissa, who could be out for weeks with an ankle injury.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs. Brentford

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "4-3-3"

Vicario; Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro; Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison; Son, Johnson, Solanke.

The probable lineup for Brentford in the "3-5-2"

Flekken; van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt, Norgaard, Ajer; Mbeumo, Schade

Spurs can prevail, but need to be wary of the Bees’ sting

We are taking Spurs to bounce back from their derby day defeat to secure a victory against Brentford in an exciting match that will see both teams find the back of the net. The home side's depth in attack, led by the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison, will prove too much for Brentford's defence to handle, given their ability to create chances from various sources.

However, Brentford won't go down without a fight. Their counter-attacking style and set-piece threat are perfect weapons to trouble Spurs, and they have shown how capable they are of scoring, even against top opposition. Bryan Mbeumo will miss his strike partner Yoane Wissa after his ankle injury, but expect at least one opportunity against this Spurs defence that has shown vulnerabilities.

As the match progresses, Spurs' superior squad depth will begin to tell. Fresh legs off the bench will help them maintain their intensity and create late chances to seal the win. Brentford may tire in the latter stages, allowing Spurs to exploit gaps and add to their goal tally.

Tottenham vs Brentford Bet 1: Tottenham Victory and both teams to score @ 2.50 with 10bet

Spurs to back Bees into a corner

We should expect a response from Spurs after there were accusations of allowing Arsenal an easy ride in the derby. Postecoglou will seek more than just a response to the loss, particularly because it came against their North London rivals and has resulted in personal criticism directed at him.

Spurs are likely to dominate possession and territory in the first half, leading to a flurry of corner kicks. Their aggressive, high-pressing style under Ange Postecoglou often forces opponents to concede corners when clearing their lines under pressure. The attacking instincts of Spurs' fullbacks, particularly Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro, will see them constantly pushing forward and delivering crosses that may be deflected behind.

Set-piece specialist James Maddison's delivery has been a key weapon for Spurs this season. His ability to whip in dangerous balls will likely lead to multiple attempts as Tottenham look to capitalise on their aerial threat. The presence of towering centre-backs like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the box for these set-pieces will put additional pressure on Brentford's defence.

Brentford's tendency to defend narrowly and compact in their own box can sometimes lead to them conceding corners as they look to block shots and crosses. This plays into Spurs' hands, as they'll continue to probe and recycle possession in wide areas, leading to more corners.

Spurs have taken 11 corners in the first half across their two home games, the most of any team in the league. With 44 in total, they have taken eight more corners than any other team across all venues. Brentford have conceded a total of nine first-half corners in their two away games, which is the second-highest number in the league behind Everton. However, they have conceded 21 away and 36 overall, the highest in the Premier League this season after four games.

Tottenham vs Brentford Bet 2: Tottenham 4+ first half corners @ 1.80 with 10bet

High-scoring clash expected

Tottenham's attack-minded philosophy under Postecoglou has seen them consistently involved in high-scoring affairs. Their front-foot approach creates numerous chances, but can also leave them exposed at the back, setting the stage for an open, goal-filled encounter.

The Bees' direct style and effectiveness from set-pieces make them a constant threat and they will be licking their lips, having seen Spurs struggle aerially against Arsenal. They took just 22 seconds to stun Manchester City in their last Premier League outing at the weekend, but were unable to keep a first clean sheet of the season to take any points back to London.

Brentford, while organised, have struggled at times against teams that can move the ball quickly and create overloads in wide areas – both of which are strengths of this Tottenham side.

Expect the history of goals when these two sides meet to continue. Tottenham won their home game 3-2 last season, while the reverse was on the opening day last term and set the trend with four goals in the opening half of a clash that ended 2-2.

We have seen 17 goals in the last four meetings at an average of 4.25. There have been at least four goals in all of those head-to-heads.

Tottenham vs Brentford Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.10 with 10bet