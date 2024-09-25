A little over a month into the European football season, trends are starting to emerge, giving bettors more numbers to work with.

This helps when trying to pick out the best BTTS wagers for this weekend’s matches.

BTTS has landed in 60% of Premier League matches. 61% of Bundesliga matches have seen both teams score. QPR have a 100% BTTS hit rate.

Fixture BTTS Odds Blackburn vs QPR 1.75 Chelsea vs Brighton 1.55 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart 1.50 RB Leipzig vs Augsburg 1.61 Villarreal vs Las Palmas 1.70 Osasuna vs Barcelona 1.70 Torino vs Lazio 1.90

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Blackburn vs QPR

Both teams have scored in all six of QPR’s Championship matches. Blackburn haven’t seen BTTS hit in their last two, but it landed in each of their first four league outings.

Three of the last five meetings at Ewood Park have seen both teams score, including a 2-1 QPR win last season.

Chelsea vs Brighton

The last time these teams faced each other in the league without both sides scoring was in 2021.

Chelsea have kept consecutive clean sheets, but their defence is still conceding plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. Brighton’s attack is among the league’s best in expected goals.

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

This is a no-brainer. Wolfsburg have been involved in a 3-2 and a 4-3 already this season. Stuttgart have landed BTTS in all four of their matches, including a stunning 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg

Both teams have scored in three of Augsburg’s four matches, with a total of 17 goals. The visitors might be underdogs, but they are still going to commit men forward in possession.

RB Leipzig are coming off consecutive goalless draws, which gets us some longer odds here. We expect their attack to find its form against a leaky Augsburg backline.

Villarreal vs Las Palmas

Villarreal have a 100% strike rate on both teams to score after their 5-1 loss to Barcelona last weekend. Las Palmas might be bottom of La Liga at the time of writing, but they’ve only failed to score once this season.

Goals are inevitable when the Yellow Submarine are involved. We love the value we’re getting at 1.70.

Osasuna vs Barcelona

Barcelona have scored 22 times in La Liga through their first six matches, powering them to a 100% record. The Catalan giants have kept one clean sheet so far, however, and face an Osasuna team which has only been shut out once.

A free-scoring Barcelona attack should score a few goals in this match after hammering Villarreal at the weekend. Osasuna’s attack has done a decent job of generating goal-scoring chances, though, so we fancy them to at least get on the scoresheet here.

Torino vs Lazio

Despite sitting top of the table, Torino have conceded the fourth-most expected goals in Serie A. Their defensive performances are clearly unsustainable. Lazio, meanwhile, are only behind Milan and Fiorentina in expected goals generated.

Both of these teams are in the top five in Serie A for the total number of expected goals in their matches. Lazio have scored in every game and are yet to keep a clean sheet. Goals are inevitable at both ends in this one.