The PSL Golden Boot race one-third through the season

With a third of the Betway Premiership season already completed, the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award is hotting up.

We share a deeper look into the candidates to walk away with the top prize at the end of the season.

1. Lucas Ribiero Costa

2. Iqraam Rayners

3. Evidence Makgopa

Mamelodi Sundowns are used to running away with the league title and blowing teams apart. However, recently that hasn’t been the case.

Some poor results with Manqoba Mngqithi at the helm meant that the champions had to part ways with the coach.

With Miguel Cardoso now in charge, it remains to be seen how Masandawana react to their new leader. However, they are topping the league and dominate the scoring charts.

They’ve scored 18 goals in the league, five more than their nearest rivals, Orlando Pirates.

With an average of 2.25 goals per game this season, it’s easy to see why there are two players at the top of the Golden Boot race.

Lucas Ribeiro

The Brazilian has been in incredible form for Sundowns this season. He’s netted four goals in six appearances for the champions, all scored from open play.

He’s also scored twice in four CAF Champions League fixtures this term. Last season, he scored a dozen goals in 18 appearances.

If he can keep up his current rate, he will match last season’s tally, which will hopefully be enough to win the Golden Boot.

He averages a goal every 110 minutes and 0.67 goals per game, the best among the three top contenders.

Cardoso will hope that his talisman can continue the same scoring form under his leadership, which could potentially deliver another league title for Masandawana.

Iqraam Rayners

After a slow start to life in Chloorkop, Iqraam Rayners has finally adjusted following his move from Stellenbosch.

Last season, Rayners smashed 15 goals in 28 league appearances, primarily the reason why Mamelodi Sundowns came calling.

He’s picked up tremendous form recently and has already found the net 11 times in 15 appearances for the Brazilians.

In the league, he’s made one more appearance (7) than his teammate Lucas Ribeiro (6) but scored the same number of goals (4).

Consequently, the average time for a goal from him is every 128 minutes but Rayners is always a threat.

It remains to be seen if he can continue in that vein under Cardoso but if he can, he will certainly run his teammate close to the prize at the end of the season.

Evidence Makgopa

Even though Orlando Pirates fans are getting frustrated with Evidence Makgopa, he’s been their top scorer this season.

It’s hard to believe considering the talent they have in Tsegofatso Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Patrick Maswanganyi.

However, Makgopa is the joint-top scorer of the PSL with four goals to his name. The 24-year-old played the least number of minutes among all three players.

As a result, he averages a goal every 99 minutes, by far the best for the top three scorers in the PSL.

To put his numbers into perspective, Makgopa only scored five goals in his 19 league appearances last season, making this term one to remember.

As much as Pirates fans are not enjoying him at the minute, he is efficient in front of goal and that could lead him to the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot crown next year.

If Orlando Pirates are to make a stake for the PSL crown, he will be crucial from a goals perspective.