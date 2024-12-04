The feel-good factor returns to Stellenbosch

Despite not having a permanent home ground this season, Stellenbosch have risen to the occasion and delivered some shocking results.

They’re also involved in CAF Confederations Cup action and are sitting in third position in the league, which would qualify them for the tournament again next year. With a new face coming into defence, things could be looking up for the Winelands outfit.

1. Stunning Orlando Pirates

2. Excellent league form

3. New signing

Ending the unbeaten run

Orlando Pirates started this Betway Premiership season like a house on fire, winning all seven of their opening games in the league.

They’re almost impossible to stop at home, which is why Stellenbosch entered the match as certain underdogs.

However, Stellies did the impossible and saw off Pirates 1-0, making it the fourth time over the last year that Steve Barker’s men got the better of the Sea Robbers.

It also marked Barker’s 100th victory as Stellies boss, a feat he felt was incredible. The circumstances around this fixture made the win bigger than it was.

The Western Cape side had arrived in Johannesburg from Mali a day before meeting with Pirates while the hosts had an additional day back in the country.

Despite enduring a tough midweek, Barker’s troops showed resilience and grit to overturn a team yet to drop points in the league.

The fans will be hoping that this result turns their season around and it could, seeing as they now find themselves in third place and just six points behind second and first.

A decent campaign

Stellenbosch suffered a shock defeat to Golden Arrows in the opening fixture of the Betway Premiership but since then, it’s been a different story.

Stellies have been unbeaten in their next seven league games, winning four and sharing the spoils on three occasions.

Their away form, in particular, has been excellent as they haven’t lost any of their four away dates while keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three league games on the road.

Their next challenge is in the CAF Confederations Cup when they host RS Berkane at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Three points should be the minimum for Barker’s troops after losing last week's opening group game.

New blood

Steve Barker lost one of his best defenders in the transfer window when Orlando Pirates lured Deano van Rooyen to Soweto.

Stellies haven’t replaced him since then but have now secured the free transfer of Nigerian defender Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill.

He featured for the Super Eagles in the 2022 African Nations Championship in Algeria and signing for the Winelands outfit gives him a chance to get a call-up to the national side.

He last played for Nigerian Professional Football League side Rivers United where he helped them secure the league title five seasons ago.

Kazie could feature in the weekend’s fixture against RS Berkane and will be a crucial cog in the Stellenbosch defence.