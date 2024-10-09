The world of football is rich with stories of grit, resilience, and comebacks that capture our imagination.

The recent recalls for Dominic Solanke and Raúl Jiménez, as well as Daniel Maldini’s first call-up for Italy, offer such stories—each characterised by unique challenges and legacy.

As the international fixtures are approaching, bettors and football fans find themselves pondering not just their potential on the pitch, but also the broader implications of their selection.

Anytime Goalscorer Market Odds Dominic Solanke vs Greece 2.15 Daniel Maldini vs Belgium 3.25

Dominic Solanke: Breaking the Chains of Time

Solanke's re-emergence onto the international scene with England marks the end of one of the longest hiatuses between caps in recent national team history.

His single appearance in 2017 against Brazil seemed like a footnote for a career of someone with abundant potential.

Fast forward to today, the 27-year-old's call-up is less about fulfilling past promises and more about acknowledging his growth in club football.

Solanke’s transformation was catalysed at Bournemouth, where he notched 77 goals in 216 appearances, showcasing an admirable development from the raw talent he displayed during his stints with Liverpool and Chelsea.

His summer transfer to Tottenham Hotspur offered him the perfect platform to further demonstrate his skills.

Solanke delivered a compelling performance against Manchester United recently, sealing his fate for another chance with the national squad.

From a betting perspective, the Spurs striker represents a high-potential pick for bettors seeking value in England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Given his current form at the club level and his importance to Ange Postecoglu’s side, Solanke’s odds of scoring against Greece and Finland, two sides that the Three Lions are expected to beat comfortably, feel promising.

The key is to weigh Solanke’s club momentum against the tactical needs of England manager Lee Carsley, who has talent in abundance up front, but needs to find the right balance for the team.

Raúl Jiménez: Targeting the World Cup

For Jiménez, the journey back to wearing Mexico’s jersey is one marked by dramatic highs and lows.

Before his severe skull fracture in November 2020, Jiménez epitomised a relentless attacker, leading the line and creating scoring opportunities for Wolverhampton in the Premier League, with an average of 0.43 goals per game.

His talent seemed to have no ceiling, yet the injury cast a daunting shadow over his career.

After prolonged rehabilitation and three average seasons, during which he scored only 16 times, the 33-year-old found a new rhythm at Fulham. Since the end of the last campaign, he has been firing on all cylinders once again.

His recent streak of four goals and an assist signals a rejuvenation, one that has not gone unnoticed by Javier Aguirre, Mexico’s national team manager.

Aguirre's decision to reintegrate Jiménez into the squad amid World Cup 2026 ambitions speaks volumes of the veteran's dazzling abilities to influence game outcomes.

Jiménez's appeal to bettors lies in his dual prospect—the seasoned goal-scorer returning to form and a tactical linchpin who can shift the dynamics of key fixtures against strong sides like the United States.

His proven track record with El Tri, scoring 33 goals in 104 games, combined with his resurgence at Fulham, situates him as a wildcard in Mexico’s offensive strategy.

Furthermore, the absence of Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez due to injury makes the Fulham striker the most obvious choice to lead the attack.

A New Chapter in a Storied Dynasty

The call-up of Daniel Maldini to the Italian national team signals a significant continuation of a legendary football legacy.

The Maldini name has long been synonymous with unparalleled defensive prowess thanks to his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare.

Yet Daniel, an attacking midfielder, presents a fresh take on what being a Maldini in the Azzurri could entail.

His journey has been markedly different from his illustrious ancestors.

After limited opportunities at AC Milan, Daniel’s move to Monza in January has proven fortuitous, allowing him the critical minutes and role flexibility to showcase his talent.

Luciano Spalletti, Italy’s manager, appears convinced of Maldini’s unique playmaking capabilities, citing his flair, spatial awareness, and ability to penetrate defences as instrumental to his football philosophy.

For bettors, Maldini stands as an intriguing prospect.

His recent record at club level (five goals and two assists in 19 games for Monza) allows room for caution. While he may not be the automatic starter, his creative instincts make him an exciting option for those speculating on goals or assists in match events in Italy’s fixtures against Belgium and Israel.