Supersport United vs Royal AM Predictions and Betting Tips: Supersport to get back to winning ways

Our betting expert shares predictions for the PSL match between Supersport United and Royal AM, including 3.50 odds on the result and total goals.

Our Predictions and Betting Tips for t Supersport United and Royal AM

It was a devastating start to the Betway Premiership campaign for Supersport United who were bundled away by Tshwane rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns during the week.

Matsatsantsa are going through a tough time, especially in their forwards department where veteran striker Bradley Grobler is out with a long-term injury.

Supersport United vs Royal AM Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.02 with Betway

Highest scoring half- Second Half @ 2.09 with Betway

Match result and totals - Supersport United/ Under 2.5 goals @ 3.50 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gavin Hunt will try to bring in a replacement by the Friday transfer deadline day with Orlando Pirates’ Zakhele Lapasa being touted to make the switch to Pretoria.

Supersport next host Royal AM at the TUT Stadium on Saturday evening in what is the stand-out fixture in a truncated PSL weekend due to others’ continental commitments.

The visitors are in a bit of a mess at the moment with their chairman, Andile Mpisane being fielded in their opening day draw with Cape Town City.

Coach John Maduka tried to express his dismay at the chairman’s continuous involvement in the team but with a diplomatic stance without much luck.

He must gear his side up for a better showing this season regardless or he could find himself out of a job.

Unexpected fireworks

Two out of Supersport’s last three fixtures saw both teams score on the day, with their failure to find the net against Sundowns being their only blank in that run.

Last season, 60% of the host’s league games and 47% of Royal AM’s away dates produced goals at both ends.

Of their last four head-to-heads, there were goals for Matsatsantsa and Thwihli Thwahla in three matches, only their last immediate meeting saw one team score.

Supersport United vs Royal AM Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.02 with Betway

A second half filled with action

An 84th-minute strike from the visitors rescued a point for them last weekend against Cape Town City.

Last season, they scored 69% (9) of 13 away goals after halftime and conceded 53% (23) of all their league goals during the second period.

The hosts meanwhile, netted 10 of their 16 (62%) home goals beyond the halftime break and also shipped eight of their 14 goals in the second half.

Supersport United vs Royal AM Betting Tip 2: Highest scoring half- Second Half @ 2.09 with Betway

The record favours the hosts

Gavin Hunt’s men are outright favourites to bag three points at home on Saturday. Before their loss to Sundowns, they were on a six-game unbeaten run after 90 minutes.

The start of that sequence of games saw the hosts swat Royal AM aside in a 1-0 victory at the end of May.

That win was one of three in the space of the last four head-to-heads. Three of the last five meetings between the clubs produced less than 2.5 goals, not an unlikely outcome this time.

Supersport’s last seven competitive games saw fewer than 2.5 goals scored while the visitors have the same record for four of their last five fixtures.

Supersport United vs Royal AM Betting Tip 3: Match result and totals - Supersport United/ Under 2.5 goals @ 3.50 with Betway