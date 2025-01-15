SuperSport United vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: High-flying Polokwane favourites for three points

Our football betting expert shares his predictions and betting tips for Polokwane City’s visit to SuperSport United.

+

Despite being at home for the past three Betway Premiership fixtures, SuperSport United have endured a mixed bag of results.

Matsatsantsa were hammered 3-0 by Sekhukhune United the last time out, leaving them 10th on the table and seven points off third place.

Gavin Hunt’s men will again play hosts when they welcome Polokwane City to the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

Polokwane City have been the surprise package in the PSL this season as they’re in fourth place before this weekend and only a point off Sekhukhune in third.

Phuti Mohafe should be proud of his team’s form so far in the season and will want to secure a victory that will take them into the top three of the league this weekend.

SuperSport United vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

First goal - Polokwane Cit y @ 2.50 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Draw/ Polokwane City & No @ 3.00 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Polokwane City @ 7.40 with Betway

Poor defence

SuperSport United’s attack has lacked a sharp edge this season as they’ve shipped in more goals than they’ve scored (GF5, GA10).

They allowed Sekhukhune to strike three times last weekend, as they’ve now conceded a goal in each of their last two at home.

The visitors can take advantage of the host’s poor defence despite not firing from all cylinders themselves.

They’re only averaging 0.5 goals per away game but struck first in 46% of their league matches this term. SuperSport meanwhile, conceded first in 46% (6) of their PSL fixtures.

SuperSport United vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: First goal - Polokwane City @ 2.50 with Betway

A history of draws

Considering both teams’ lack of a sharp edge in the final third of the pitch, it’s highly unlikely there will be goals at both ends.

Of SuperSport United’s 13 league matches this term, only one produced goals on either side (8%).

The visitors have had only one team score in nine of their 13 games this season. Additionally, they’ve never had both teams score in any of their away dates in the PSL.

Mohafe’s charges are in better form and are undefeated in their last five (W2, D3). Four of the last six league head-to-heads ended in a draw.

SuperSport United vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Draw/ Polokwane City & No @ 3.00 with Betway

Competitive second half

Both sides have endured dull first halves in the league this term with the hosts going into the break on level terms in five of their seven home games.

Rise and Shine share a similar story with their first halves, being deadlocked with their opponents in four of their six games on the road.

The visitors may edge the game in the second period and repeat the feat they achieved the last time these sides met in the cup at the same venue.

Gavin Hunt’s men are winless in their last two and have only won two of their previous five league games, making a case for a late surge from the visitors.