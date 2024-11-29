SuperSport United’s veteran forward Bradley Grobler has returned to training and could feature for the team this weekend.

+

He suffered a serious injury earlier this season and was expected to be out until next year. However, he’s made great strides and could even make the starting 11 on Friday night.

Matsatsantsa host Marumo Gallants at the Lucas Moripe Stadium to kick off the weekend PSL action.

The hosts enter this game week just outside the top eight, while the visitors have struggled for form this term and are lying in the relegation play-off spot in 15th.

Dan Malesela’s men must improve their results to avoid being sucked into the battle of the drop and they’re more than capable of an upset, which makes this an interesting watch.

SuperSport United vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tips

SuperSport United clean sheet - Yes @ 1.84 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - SuperSport United & No @ 2.50 with Betway

Correct score - 1-0 to SuperSport United @ 4.20 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attacking struggles

While Gavin Hunt’s charges have struggled to score goals this term, they have been quite solid in defence.

They’ve kept three clean sheets in a row in the league and conceded just five times across eight games at an average of 0.63 goals per game.

The fourth-best defence in the division are more than capable of shutting out the opposition in Tshwane, especially because they’ve yet to concede a goal in their backyard.

Additionally, Marumo Gallants have only netted once in three away league dates, indicating that their attacking struggles are likely to continue here.

SuperSport United vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 1: SuperSport United clean sheet - Yes @ 1.84 with Betway

Just edging it

After losing three of their first five league games, SuperSport United have been unbeaten in their last three fixtures, including a 1-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs.

Hunt’s charges are starting to find their feet, and with the return of key players and new signings, the Swanky Boys could be moving up the table.



They have an excellent record against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, winning four of their last eight head-to-heads (D2, L2).

Malesela’s men have been in indifferent form, losing two of their last three outings (W1). Goals are few and far between for the visitors, scoring four goals in six games.

It’s worth noting that Gallants lost five of their last nine league games while SuperSport’s previous 13 PSL matches produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

SuperSport United vs Marumo Gallants Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - SuperSport United & No @ 2.50 with Betway

Tiny margin

Matsatsantsa have only won two PSL fixtures this term, both by a 1-0 score line. Since they are struggling in attack, this isn’t going to be a goal fest.

The visitor’s last outing was an away date at Stellenbosch, which they lost 1-0. SuperSport will have enough to get their noses in front and protect their lead here on Friday night.