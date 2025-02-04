SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: Mamelodi Sundowns expected to dominate Tshwane derby

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Wednesday’s PSL clash between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

+

SuperSport United will be disappointed with the season they’ve had so far. They have struggled for consistency and find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table.

After already playing their 15th game, Matsatantsa are 11th in the standings, eight points clear of 15th-placed Royal AM but having played four extra games.

Gavin Hunt’s men are in danger of being sucked into the dogfight if they don’t turn around their fortunes, or perhaps the administrative mess at Royal AM could save them.

The Tshwane derby is next on the calendar for SuperSport United this Wednesday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns are flying high at the minute, sitting at the top of the PSL log, six points ahead of Orlando Pirates but having played an extra game.

Miguel Cardoso will ask for more of the same from his side as they edge their way to an eighth consecutive PSL title.

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no @ 2.36 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns exact goals - two @ 3.30 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by two goals @ 5.20 with Betway

Steamrolling the opposition

They say that form goes out the window when it comes to derbies but Sundowns have been so dominant in this one that a win for SuperSport would be nothing short of a miracle.

The hosts have only won once in the last six head-to-heads and enter this match in poor form being winless in their last four league outings (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, the champions have steamrolled everyone in their path and are unbeaten in eight, winning 12 of all 13 games this term, suffering just one defeat.

Much of the host’s problems are up front where only Magesi and Richards Bay (5) have scored fewer than Gavin Hunt’s charges (6).

SuperSport failed to score in 60% of their PSL fixtures this season, meaning the Brazilians are likely to see this one through without conceding.

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no @ 2.36 with Betway

Prolific when it matters

While SuperSport United’s attacking woes continue, there’s no such problem at Chloorkop where Sundowns have banged in 28 goals in 13 matches to top the league’s scoring charts.

They’ve been in scintillating form recently, scoring 11 goals in their last three games across all competitions, putting their opponents to the sword.

With an average of 2.15 goals per game this season, Masandawana are capable of striking more than once on Wednesday night.

It’s worth noting that they’ve scored exactly twice against this opposition in three of the last six meetings.

SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns exact goals - two @ 3.30 with Betway

Putting distance between themselves

Two of the last three head-to-heads ended with Sundowns snatching a 2-0 victory, including the corresponding fixture last season.

50% of the previous six battles between each other ended with the champions winning by a two-goal margin.

That winning margin has been their second-most popular this season, registering a win by that margin on three occasions, after a single-goal margin (5).

SuperSport United’s two of seven losses have come by two goals with their most popular defeat margin being by a single goal (4).

However, the PSL champions should have enough in the tank to put distance between themselves and their neighbours.