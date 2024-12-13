SuperSport United vs Magesi FC Predictions and Betting Tips: The hosts to edge a low-scoring affair

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between SuperSport United and Magesi.

+

Gavin Hunt will be pleased about his team’s position in the Betway Premiership as SuperSport United occupy eighth place going into this weekend’s action.

However, the Swanky Boys have played at least a game or two more than several other teams in the division.

They managed a slim victory last weekend away to Richards Bay and hope to continue in the same vein when they entertain Magesi FC at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Magesi achieved the impossible when they saw off the rest of the league to win the Carling Knockout Cup by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

They should have been flying high since then but suffered two defeats in a row following their cup heroics.

Clinton Larsen’s men are 15th and flirting with relegation but a win here could lift them to 12th but that’s easier said than done.

SuperSport United vs Magesi FC Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - SuperSport United/ Draw & no @ 1.80 with Betway

Overs/ unders - under 1.5 goals @ 2.26 with Betway

Winning margin - SuperSport United to win by one goal @ 3.35 with Betway

Form to be the decider

This meeting is the first between these two as Magesi are new to South Africa’s Premier Soccer League so there isn’t a history to consider.

Form is the primary factor here and SuperSport United are unbeaten in six of their previous seven league games at home.

Magesi won just one of their opening eight league matches, not a great start to life in the PSL. They’ve also lost two in a row but their only victory this season came on the road.

Gavin Hunt’s men have yet to deliver a result in the league where both teams found the net while 75% of Magesi’s PSL games saw only one team score on the day.

SuperSport United vs Magesi FC Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - SuperSport United/ Draw & no @ 1.80 with Betway

No fireworks expected

SuperSport United and Magesi are among the worst three attacks in the division, scoring seven goals between them in 18 matches, an average of 0.38 goals per game.

80% of Matsatsantsa’s league games produced fewer than 1.5 goals on the day while the visitors saw half of their PSL matches end with the same result.

There is a lack of a sharp edge with both attacks, especially in the Betway Premiership, which is likely to continue on Saturday.

SuperSport United vs Magesi FC Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - under 1.5 goals @ 2.26 with Betway

A common victory margin

The result of this match is leaning heavily towards the home side as they’ve only lost one of their four home games this season.

SuperSport United bagged three wins this term, all arriving by a 1-0 scoreline. They could just edge Magesi by the same margin in Tshwane on Saturday.