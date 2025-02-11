SuperSport United vs Cape Town Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips: A tough game to call

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Nedbank Cup last 16 match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City.

+

The Nedbank Cup provides welcome relief to SuperSport United who have really struggled for consistent form in the PSL this season.

They will be geared up for the visit of National First Division side, Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday night to kick off the last 16 phase of the competition.

Gavin Hunt’s men will be looking to book a place in the quarter-finals and give themselves a proper chance at winning some silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Spurs are in great danger of being relegated from the first division as they sit 15th on the table with only a dozen games left to play.

However, the magic of the cup is a reality as we’ve witnessed in the past and on their day, any of these sides can come up trumps.

SuperSport United vs Cape Town Spurs Betting Tips

Hosts with the initiative

Playing at the Lucas Moripe Stadium is likely to be the only advantage the hosts have going into this fixture. They’ve been in poor form, winning just one of their last five games.

That win for Matsatsantsa came in this competition when they knocked Magesi out, so they will be hopeful of repeating that feat on Wednesday night.

Spurs have yet to win an away fixture in the league and are poor in front of goal. They’ve only scored three goals in 10 away dates at an average of 0.30 goals per game.

They may not have enough to trouble the hosts, leaving the initiative up to Gavin Hunt’s charges.

Small margins

If SuperSport United are to walk away with a victory in regulation time on Wednesday, it likely won’t be a landslide.

Two of Matsatsantsa’s last three wins against Cape Town Spurs arrived by a one-goal margin and they haven’t exactly been lighting up the PSL themselves in front of goal.

The hosts only scored four goals in nine home league matches and all four of their victories this season have been by a solitary goal.

Ernst Middendorp’s troops lost nine games in the National First Division this term, six of them were by one goal.

A huge possibility

Considering that the last time these teams met ended in a goalless draw, the visitors will be looking for more of the same.

Middendorp understands his team’s capability and would know that taking SuperSport United to spot kicks is a viable option for them.

They’ve already shared the spoils in a third of their league fixtures this term and will push to take the game into the lottery.

However, SuperSport United have more experience in this regard and more firepower in terms of players who can finish from the spot.

If the game gets to penalties, the hosts should waltz through to the next round of the competition.