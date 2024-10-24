SuperSport United’s form and fixtures set to condemn them to more hurt this weekend

It all appears to be going awry for SuperSport United who face one of the toughest weeks in South African football.

After losing to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates within the space of three days, Matsatsantsa must gear up for another fierce battle with the Amakhosi. Considering their current circumstances, they’re likely to lose here with the visitors' 2.70 odds of bagging three points.

Poor string of results Lack of firepower Possible sack

In a rut

SuperSport United have continued the trend they started towards the end of last season when they withered away and finished seventh on the PSL standings.

The Tshwane outfit have now won only one of their last seven competitive fixtures (L5 D1), which includes their MTN 8 defeat to Orlando Pirates.

It was the Sea Robbers who added to Gavin Hunt’s misery on Tuesday night as they were once again swept aside by another giant of South African football.

That 2-0 defeat made it three on the bounce for SuperSport, leaving them lying 13th in the table with four points from their opening five games.

While it’s still early in the season, if Matsatsantsa can't put a stop to their poor form, they could find themselves battling relegation later on.

Hunt bemoaned the fact that his team have to once again go up against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

On Tuesday night he said, “Nobody has played Chiefs, Pirates, Chiefs in a week, if Chiefs played Pirates, they never play Sundowns on Wednesday so it’s crazy.”

Regardless of his dissatisfaction regarding the fixture schedule, SuperSport United must face a Chiefs side that have won four in their last five (L1).

Failing up front

Gavin Hunt has a massive problem with his frontline, especially after his main centre forward, Bradley Grobler, suffered a long-term injury early this season.

Unfortunately, none of his other attackers have come to the party as SuperSport have only scored once in their first five PSL matches.

The veteran coach alluded to the lack of quality in his squad when he said, “It’s difficult when you have a young side, bringing these kids on, 18, 19, you're gonna suffer.”

Vincent Pule, Tashreeq Morris, and Lyle Lakay will be crucial for SuperSport’s attacking threat and while they had chances against Pirates, luck simply wasn’t on their side.

They will need luck and a lot more to turn this poor run of form around.

The end is near

Some footballing quarters are suggesting that if SuperSport United don’t secure a favourable result against Chiefs on Saturday, it could spell the end for Gavin Hunt.

To be fair to him, the club haven’t quite supported him in the transfer market but he still has the option to grab Keagan Dolly on a free transfer since he's already training with them.

Hunt’s stubbornness has been a sore point for Matsatsantsa fans where there is a section wanting him to pave the way for Andre Arendse to take over as head coach.

It remains to be seen if the ownership share the same view but after going through the Chiefs gauntlet on Saturday, more will be made clear.

