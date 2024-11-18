SuperSport United bring in free agent to carry goal burden

SuperSport United fans have been calling for a potent attacker to join their ranks.

The Tshwane outfit responded by signing one of the best available free agents to assist with their attacking play. It certainly improves their chances of securing a top-eight finish at the end of this season and maybe even aiming for higher than last season’s seventh place.

There’s been a clear difference in the potency of the SuperSport United attack this season compared to last.

Last term, the Swanky Boys scored 35 goals, behind only the top three of Mamelodi Sundowns (52), Orlando Pirates (44), and Stellenbosch (39).

Gavin Hunt wasn’t as active as expected in the off-season transfer window, which left him severely short of attacking options.

His chief forward, Bradley Grobler suffered a traumatic injury at the start of this season, sidelining him for the rest of 2024.

The lack of options in the final third is evident in the fact that Matsatsantsa has only scored two goals in seven league games so far, averaging 0.29 goals per PSL game this term.

While Hunt secured a loan deal to take Abubeker Nasir away from Sundowns, their goalscoring form hasn’t improved much, which is why this signing made sense.

A hero incoming

Gavin Hunt made a smart signing by locking down Samir Nurkovic to an 18-month deal with the club.

The Serbian forward left TS Galaxy at the end of last season by mutual consent and was seeking a new challenge.

His aerial ability and excellent track record as a number nine make him the perfect addition to the SuperSport United squad.

Since his arrival in South Africa in 2019, Nurkovic scored 31 goals and bagged 10 assists in over 100 appearances for various PSL clubs.

His most successful stint came at Kaizer Chiefs where he netted 21 goals in the black and gold but his career has been blighted by injuries.

Matsatsantsa fans will be hoping that he’s over his time in the infirmary and can help propel them to the upper echelons of the Betway Premiership.

His professional statistics show that he’s scored 95 goals and secured 18 assists in his 235 appearances.

Those numbers indicate that Nurkovic scores a goal every 2.47 games, something they hope can give them the attacking potency they require.

Mutual respect

Samir Nurkovic and Gavin Hunt have worked together before at Kaizer Chiefs and there is mutual respect from both player and coach that could be positive for the team.

Nurkovic said to the media on Friday last week, “I feel excited and optimistic about working under coach Gavin Hunt again. The feeling is amazing, and I’m super excited to work, in my opinion, under one of the best coaches in South Africa.”

While Hunt may be eager to see his new man take to the field when they visit Chippa United next Tuesday, Nurkovic has to wait for his work permit, which could only be available in January.

However, the Swanky Boys have a decent-looking attack now and could turn it on in 2025 to rally for a strong finish to the season.













