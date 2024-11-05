Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Predictions and Betting Tips: Stellies’ dominance to continue

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the midweek Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy.

+

It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the campaign for Stellenbosch who were dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup, a title they held from last season.

Additionally, they were beaten in the MTN 8 final by Orlando Pirates and suffered a loss in their opening PSL fixture against Golden Arrows at home.

However, since that opening-day defeat, they’ve been on a five-game undefeated streak in the league and are fourth in the Betway Premiership standings.

They entertain TS Galaxy at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night where a victory will take them into third, provided Mamelodi Sundowns can see off Polokwane City.

It’s a completely different picture for the visitors as they are rooted to the foot of the PSL table and are yet to bag three points in the league.

Sead Ramovic wouldn’t have imagined his side performing this poorly, especially after they finished sixth last season.

With just a point to their name, The Rockets will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat on Wednesday night to leave Cape Town with any success.

Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Betting Tips

Matchbet & totals - Stellenbosch and under 3.5 goals @ 2.28 with Betway

Winning margin - Stellenbosch to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Stellenbosch @ 4.30 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

History to repeat itself

Steve Barker’s men have improved their league form since matchday one and despite losing in the cup to Marumo Gallants last weekend, they’re still favourites here.

In 13 meetings against TS Galaxy, the men from the Winelands haven’t tasted defeat but won on nine occasions (D4).

The hosts are on a run of three games without conceding a goal but could be breached by Galaxy who’ve found the net in their previous two away dates.

Having said that, we shouldn’t see more than three goals here as Stellies are averaging 1.33 goals at home per game while the travelling party are averaging 0.50 goals per away game.

You’d have to go back to the MTN 8 final for a match in which Stellies saw more than three goals scored while Galaxy are on a run of seven games with fewer than three goals.

Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 1: Matchbet totals - Stellenbosch and under 3.5 goals @ 2.28 with Betway

Edging the game

The PSL almost always throws up close encounters that are edged by a single goal. Stellies have won three times this season, each with a different winning margin (1, 2, 3).

However, Sead Ramovic’s charges have lost three PSL games on the road this term, all by a single goal.

Two of the last three league head-to-heads resulted in a Stellies victory by one goal, not an unlikely scenario at the end of Wednesday night.

Stellenbosch vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Stellenbosch to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Betway

Slow burner

Slow starts are a norm in South African football. Stellenbosch have drawn 67% (4) of their PSL fixtures this term at halftime, half of which they went on to win (D2).

Meanwhile, The Rockets have been level at the break in 75% of their away dates in the league this season (3). Two of those halftime draws resulted in defeat.

Six of their 13 head-to-heads resulted in a stalemate after 45 minutes but considering Stellies’ 67% second-half scoring rate at home, they should bag the win in the latter half.