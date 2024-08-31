Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The Cape side can enforce advantage

We share predictions and betting tips for the MTN 8 semi-final second-leg game between Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns.

While most of the South African football fraternity was shocked by Stellenbosch’s away win in the first leg during the week, we expected the result.

The Cape Winelands outfit hold a precious 1-0 win that they fought hard to secure in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

However, they need to convert that advantage into qualification for the final, which will be only their second ever in the history of the club.

Sadly, they won’t be playing the second leg at home but rather at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban due to repairs in progress at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns will want to capitalise on the fact that Stellies won’t have the home crowd behind them on Sunday afternoon.

The PSL champions are taking a while to adapt to their new coaching style and structure, which has been evident in their opening fixtures of the season.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s charges have a mammoth task ahead of them that requires them to score at least once to take the tie into extra time.

Finding their scoring boots

Sundowns fans know that their team is lacking potency, partly because of the wholesale changes to the backroom staff at the club.

The attacking style of football that former coach Rhulani Mokoena employed no longer exists. However, the club still boasts one of the best squads in South African football.

Masandawana aren’t as free-flowing in attack and have only scored six goals in their last five games, failing to hit the back of the net in their last two matches.

The previous two head-to-heads, including the fixture in midweek, resulted in less than three goals being scored on the day.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals

Momentum with the Maroons

Steve Barket’s men put on a display that they can be proud of on Wednesday night. Winning in Pretoria isn’t easy but it shows the improvements Stellies have undergone.

They have been in excellent form recently and are capable of bagging at least one-half of football in the second leg.

The Maroons won at least one half in each of their last five competitive outings with three games going their way in both halves.

With the visitors needing to come out and take the game to Stellenbosch, it could leave them vulnerable to the classic counter from the Winelands side.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Stellenbosch to win either half

Stellies heading for another final

South Africans can’t deny the improvement of Stellenbosch, especially after bagging the Carling Knockout Cup last season.

They simply need to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a draw to book themselves yet another cup final.

Masandawana fans will be worried that their team has yet to register a competitive victory in 90 minutes.

They were held to a goalless draw in the quarter-final of the MTN 8 against Polokwane City, which will give the home side confidence that they can do the same here on Sunday.