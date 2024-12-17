Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips: The champions to just sneak past the hosts

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Sundowns’ midweek trip to Stellenbosch, including 3.75 odds on the winning margin.

Both teams had a successful weekend in Africa with respective victories in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

New Sundowns coach, Miguel Cardoso would have been pleased with the result after taking over the role that Manqoba Mngqithi vacated last Tuesday.

Cardoso’s baptism into the Betway Premiership isn’t easy as his side makes the trip to the Western Cape to face a tricky Stellenbosch side.

Steve Barker’s men have done reasonably well in the PSL so far, losing just once in eight matches, which sees them enter this fixture in fourth place.

Masandawana currently tops the table on goal difference, which is why a win on Wednesday night is crucial as Orlando Pirates are breathing down their necks.

Stellies though will be aware that victory against Sundowns will take them to within three points of the champions, making this an enticing fixture.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/ Mamelodi Sundowns & no @2.12 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - yes @2.23 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns to win by one goal @3.75 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Both sides capable of three points

Sundowns should be riding the new manager bounce, especially after their victory against Raja Casablanca but clashes with Stellenbosch historically are never straightforward.

The hosts beat the PSL champions in both legs of the MTN 8 semi-final earlier this season, a tournament that’s not officially recognised by FIFA.

Nonetheless, Steve Barker will request more of the same from his troops while Miguel Cardoso will emphasize the importance of maintaining their lead at the summit.

Only two of Stellies’ last nine league matches saw both teams score while five of Sundowns’ eight PSL fixtures resulted in only one team finding the net.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/ Mamelodi Sundowns & no @2.12 with Betway



Keeping it clean

One of the major strengths of Masandawana this term has been their defence. Only Orlando Pirates have conceded fewer goals than the champions (3).

They’ve shipped four goals across eight matches at an average of 0.5 goals per game and kept a clean sheet in half of their league fixtures so far.

Stellenbosch haven’t been lighting up the league in front of goal, scoring nine times in eight games at an average of 1.13 goals per game.

The hosts will be hoping to penetrate the Sundowns’ defence, especially since they haven’t yet kept a clean sheet on the road.

It must be noted that the last time Bafana Ba Style visited Stellies in the league, they did prevent the hosts from finding the net.

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns clean sheet - yes @2.23 with Betway

A single goal to separate

The last four head-to-heads were all settled by a one-goal margin, indicating the difficulty of this fixture.

The corresponding fixture at the end of last season produced the same result in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Two of the champions’ seven league victories this term came by a single goal, one of those was on the road.

It will be a close affair on Wednesday night but considering the wealth of gems in the Brazilian’s squad, they should get past the hosts by a single goal.