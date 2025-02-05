Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Revenge on the agenda for Stellies

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs.

+

Stellenbosch returns to the Cape on Friday night with their sights set on moving up the Betway Premiership table.

The Winelands outfit are currently sixth and in touching distance of the top three in the PSL. Steve Barker will no doubt want to match last year’s third-place finish this time around.

They will entertain Kaizer Chiefs to kick off the weekend’s action at the Athlone Stadium and will have the 2-1 defeat at the start of January at the back of their collective minds.

The Amakhosi’s indifferent season continued during the week when they were held to a 2-2 draw against Amazulu, leaving them fifth and having played the most games in the PSL (16).

Nasreddine Nabi’s charges urgently need to win games, starting on Friday night or else they run the risk of falling behind when other sides fulfil their games in hand.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

First goal - Stellenbosch @ 1.94 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/ Kaizer Chiefs & Yes @ 3.55 with Betway

Winning margin - Stellenbosch to win by one goal @ 4.10 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Striking first

Stellenbosch are one of few teams that have performed better on the road than in their backyard this term. In the Cape, they’ve only scored six goals in as many games.

However, they have been excellent in striking first in the PSL at any venue as they’ve opened the scoring in 10 of their 13 fixtures so far (77%).

Meanwhile, Chiefs haven’t been lighting up the league when they travel as they’ve only scored in 50% of their league matches.

Additionally, the Glamour Boys conceded the first goal in seven of their eight away fixtures (88%), indicating that Steve Barker’s team could land the first blow here.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: First goal - Stellenbosch @ 1.94 with Betway

A game that can go either way

These sides met in January when Kaizer Chiefs bagged the points, something that will be playing in the minds of the hosts going into this fixture.

The Amakhosi have dominated this fixture historically, winning four of the last five (L1). It’s an indication that draws aren’t common when it comes to these two.

However, considering Nabi’s charges' away form (W2, D2, L4), Stellies may be primed to secure the three points on Friday night.

There’s an added incentive if they do win as they will climb above Chiefs in the standings. The hosts boast the fourth-best attack in the league and are likely to score.

Chiefs are averaging a goal per away game this season and are more than capable of striking back, especially with their three new signings.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Stellenbosch/ Kaizer Chiefs & Yes @ 3.55 with Betway

A narrow victory

Even though both teams scored in three of the last five head-to-heads, it’s likely to be a narrow victory for the hosts on Friday night.

Their last win against Chiefs came in the reverse fixture last season when one goal was all that separated the teams.

Stellies have surprisingly only won five PSL games this term, two of those were by a single goal (40%).

Chiefs, however, lost four of their away games this season, three of those were by a one-goal margin (75%), making a case for the same result here on Friday night.