Stade Abidjan vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: The visitors to capitalise on the host’s poor form

Explore predictions and betting tips for the CAF Champions League match between Stade Abidjan and Orlando Pirates.

+

Stade Abidjan haven’t made a great start to their CAF Champions League campaign this season. They enter this fixture without a win in Group C and are rooted to the bottom.

They’ve also lost significant ground in the Ivory Coast’s Ligue 1 as they’re 11 points off the pace.

Les Yéyés will host an ever-improving Orlando Pirates at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in West Africa on Saturday.

This stadium should bring back good memories for Pirates fans, as it was the scene of their only CAF Champions League title win in 1996.

Jose Riveiro’s men are in great form and have started the season excellently. With four points from their opening two games, they can push for qualification here.

Stade Abidjan vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates clean sheet - yes @ 2.19 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates/ Draw & no @ 2.29 with Betway

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - first half @ 3.70 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Tough to break down

The Buccaneers have been stingy in defence, hardly giving away much to the opposition. Five of the last six games in this competition ended with a clean sheet for Pirates.

They will have to work harder to maintain that record against the home side who scored seven goals in their six fixtures, averaging 1.17 goals per game this season.

Les Yéyés only failed to score in one of their games in this competition but they’re facing a tough opponent in the Sea Robbers who kept clean sheets in all their away PSL games this term.

Stade Abidjan vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates clean sheet - yes @ 2.19 with Betway

Similar history but different form

This is the first battle between these clubs, although there are several similarities between them. They were created a year apart and both won this competition once in their history.

However, current form favours the South African side to walk away with something from the Ivory Coast, even if it’s just a single point.

The hosts lost three CAF Champions League games in a row and across all competitions. Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten after playing two games on their return to Africa.

Pirates suffered a solitary defeat in their last five competitive games (W3, D1). That defeat was their first in the league season, ending their perfect start to the campaign.

It’s worth noting that 83% of Pirates’ fixtures only produced goals at one end while the hosts saw one team score in two of their four games in Africa.

Stade Abidjan vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates/ Draw & no @ 2.29 with Betway

Striking early

Orlando Pirates’ exploits in Africa have seen them start efficiently and take their feet off the pedal in the second half.

The Buccaneers scored nine goals in their six fixtures so far, averaging 1.5 goals per game. Six of those goals arrived in the first 45 minutes, while three came after the break.

Their only away game in the CAF Champions League group stage saw Pirates take a 2-0 lead within half an hour.

They’re capable of putting Stade Abidjan to the sword early in their game on Saturday.