South Sudan vs South Africa Predictions: Hosts not strong enough

Our football expert provides South Sudan vs South Africa predictions ahead of this Africa World Cup qualifier clash, this Tuesday at 3 PM.

+

South Sudan vs South Africa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for South Sudan vs South Africa

South Africa Victory with odds of @ 1.70 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.60 on Betway , indicating a 62% chance of the match finishing with two goals or less.

, indicating a 62% chance of the match finishing with two goals or less. Both teams to score no with odds of @ 2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for at least one side failing to find the back of the net.

South Africa should be expected to win against South Sudan by a scoreline 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

South Africa travel to South Sudan looking for their first three points of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

After their dramatic 2-2 draw with Uganda, which saw them take the lead and let it slip, before equalising in the last minute, South Africa will be desperate to win in round two.

South Sudan lost 1-0 on the road against Congo, as Massanga Matondo’s first half strike proved good enough to claim all three points.

The visitors made three substitutions at the break but were unable to trouble Congo’s defence - a theme in their recent matches.

Probable Lineups for South Sudan vs South Africa

The probable lineup for South Sudan in the "system of play."

Mawith; Thomas, Maker, Taban, Loki, Gadafi, Chol, Jawa, Dhata, Okeilo, Yuel

The probable lineup for South Africa in the "system of play."

Mothwa; Modiba, Dortley, Ngezana, Mudau, Sithole, Mokoena, Appolis, Zwane, Mokwana, Foster

Back South Africa to win

South Africa’s 2-2 with Uganda was chaotic to say the least, but there was enough attacking quality on display to suggest they can beat South Sudan.

Burnley’s Lyle Foster opened the scoring before Orlando’s Thalente Mbatha rescued the draw in the 95th minute. Both players could once again prove the difference against a nation not known for having any talent in Europe.

In fact, three starters against Congo were without a club. And South Sudan haven’t won any of their last seven matches at home, which includes five defeats. They’ve only managed to avoid defeat against Sao Tome and Principe and Mauritania.

South Sudan vs South Africa Bet 1: PSG Victory @ 1.70 with Betway

Goals to dry up

Although South Africa opened up with a goal fest, it may be slightly different as they travel to Juba.

That’s because South Sudan aren’t known to score many in front of their fans. In fact, they’ve gone over 270 minutes since their last goal on home soil.

South Africa’s most recent wins on the road have been against Morocco and Cape Verde, securing narrow wins to nil.

Recent draws against Algeria and Nigeria, who are head and shoulders above South Sudan, suggest South Africa can put in a professional performance on the road and leave with all three points in the process.

South Sudan vs South Africa Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.60 with Betway

Tight tussle in Sudan

In their last seven matches, (their current winless streak), South Sudan have failed to score in five of those. Their 3-1 loss at home to Mali saw them score via an own goal, while their 3-2 loss against Gambia looks to have been a one-off.

So, that is the only game they have scored in (aside from own goals) in the seven matches, and once again face a superior team. Ethiopia, Congo, and Sudan have all won to nil in Juba, and arguably South Africa are the better than all of them.

This is the first ever meeting between these two sides, and South Africa can make sure they start with a routine victory.

South Sudan vs South Africa Bet 3: No on Both Teams to Score @ 2.00 with Betway