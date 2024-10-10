South Africa face Congo in Gqeberha in AFCON qualifying on Friday. Read here for our South Africa vs Congo predictions and betting preview.

+

South Africa vs Congo Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for South Africa vs Congo

South Africa to win and over 1.5 total goals with odds of @1.67 on 10bet , equating to a 60% implied probability.

, equating to a 60% implied probability. Under 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.90 on 10bet , equating to a 52.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 52.6% implied probability. South Africa to be winning at half-time with odds of @1.90 on 10bet, equating to a 52.6% implied probability.

South Africa are predicted to beat Congo 2-0.

Learn more about the 10bet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 10bet registration guide

Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is the location for South Africa vs Congo in Group K of AFCON qualifying.

After a third-place finish at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa are expected to qualify for the 2025 tournament with relative ease. Ranked 59th in the world, they are the top-ranked team in their group.

South Africa haven’t lost since their first match of the AFCON group stage earlier this year, but have only secured four wins in 90 minutes over that period.

Congo have a woeful record over the last three years, with victories being few and far between. It’s worth noting, however, they got the better of South Sudan on matchday one of this qualifying campaign before a 2-0 defeat to Uganda on matchday two.

Despite sitting outside the top 100 in the world rankings, Congo have a squad of players from all over the world. Goals are an issue, though, with only two players having scored more than two international goals.

Probable Lineups for South Africa vs Congo

South Africa probable XI:

Chaine; Mudau, Ngezana, Dortley, Modiba; Sitole, Mokoena; Morena, Zwane, Appollis; Foster.

Congo probable XI:

Bertaud; Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Baka, Kayembe; Moutoussamy, Pickel; Akolo, Wissa; Kakuta, Essende.

Trusting the Hosts

With such a short price on South Africa to win this match straight-up, we think it’s worth boosting those odds slightly by adding over 1.5 total goals. South Africa’s first two matches in this qualifying group produced nine total goals.

These teams played out a goalless draw during AFCON earlier this year. Congo, though, have leaked goals since then, conceding three to Madagascar, four to Mali, and three to Zambia.

Expecting a routine victory for South Africa, pairing a home win with over 1.5 total goals seems like a good option even at this short price.

South Africa vs Congo Bet 1: South Africa to win and over 1.5 total goals @ 1.67 with 10bet

Backing the Under

South Africa have played 21 matches over the last 12 months. They have seen under 2.5 total goals hit in 15 of those matches. The 1.90 price on the under here seems very reasonable as a result, even if their matches against Uganda and South Sudan were high-scoring affairs.

Congo’s attack is lacking experience at this level. They haven’t exactly been a free-scoring team in recent years.

We feel comfortable taking the under for this contest. There’s value at 1.90.

South Africa vs Congo Bet 2: Under 2.5 total goals @ 1.90 with 10bet

Half-Time Lead

South Africa were leading at half-time against South Sudan and Uganda in their first two matches of this qualifying campaign. That makes it four out of their last five matches that South Africa have been leading at the interval.

Consistently starting matches well, Bafana Bafana have found second halves to be a bit more of an issue. Perhaps that’s due to a lack of fitness or concentration once they have the lead.

Whatever the cause, it gives us a good reason to back the hosts to be winning at half-time. We don’t need to worry about any potential second-half collapse with this wager.