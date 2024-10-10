SoccerShop Review: Pros & Cons for Sports Fans l Our Guide for 2024

From this SoccerShop review, you will discover how to register and play sports and casino games on the bookmaker.

+

What Did We Think About SoccerShop?

SoccerShop is one of the top betting sites in South Africa. It is operated by SoccerShop and licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Like other leading bookmakers in the country, only players 18 years of age or older can create an account on the platform.

This guide aims to show you whether the website is worth signing up with. We'll explore the sports and casino games, payment methods, bonuses and mobile app sections. The table below gives a summary of what we found on the platform.

SoccerShop Pros ✅ SoccerShop Cons ❌ Easy registration process High welcome bonus wagering requirements Over 27 sports and 500+ casino games Live streaming is unavailable Mobile app for Android, iOS, and Huawei users Data-free mode is unavailable

Is Registering With SoccerShop a Simple Process?

The first step to get started on SoccerShop is to register an account. Thankfully, the registration process is seamless and takes only two minutes. We've outlined the steps below.

Go to the SoccerShop website and tap “Join” on the homepage. Input a valid phone number, email address, and full name. Create your preferred password and accept the bookmaker's terms and conditions. Input a promo code if you have one. Tap the “Create an Account” button. You will receive a link or verification code on the phone number provided during registration. Input the code to finish the signup process.

The SoccerShop registration procedure is straightforward, as you've seen above. We advise that you undergo FICA verification immediately after signing up to help you enjoy your betting journey. Provide your identification documents and utility bills to confirm your identity and address.

What Are the Various Bonuses and Promotions Offered by SoccerShop?

New customers can get a welcome bonus when signing up online with SoccerShop. Our experts have discovered that the betting site gives players a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to R2,000. However, only wagers on your first deposit qualify for this offer.

You must make a minimum deposit of R200 and use it to wager 5 times on odds of 15/10 or more. After your bets settle, send an email to support@soccershop.bet to claim your bonus.

Note that the SoccerShop sign up bonus has a series of other terms and conditions. For example, only bets on sports and horse racing qualify for the offer. Also, you have 30 days from making your first deposit to meet the wagering requirements.

The betting site also offers other bonuses, and the good part is that players don't need a SoccerShop promo code to claim them. The table below gives a brief detail about each of them.

Offer Bonus Description Cash Back Promo Get 10% cash back on your net losses from Friday to Thursday every week. You can claim a minimum of R5 and a maximum of R10,000 weekly cashback. Multiple Bet Bonus Receive up to 20% extra on your multiple bets with at least 3 selections. Each pick must have odds of 7/20 (0.35) or higher. Birthday Voucher Get a R50 free bet voucher on your birthday. Contact support at support@soccershop.bet. AGT Daily Free Spins Claim up to 10% free spins daily cashback on losses when playing AGT Slots games. Sign Up & FICA + 20 Free Spins Bonus Get a R50 sign-up bonus and 20 free spins when you sign up and pass FICA verification. AGT Free Spins Accumulator Claim over 200 free spins each week

Bet on Casino With SoccerShop

One of SoccerShop's best features is the casino section. With over 500 games available, customers can choose from various options.

Games are scheduled in different categories to help you quickly find your preferred option. You can look forward to sections such as Drops & Wins, Top Instant Games, Cashback & Drops, Asian Games, and Scratch Cards.

The bookie also categorised games according to providers. Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Aardvark, and Spribe are the top providers here.

Slots have the highest number of games, and there are also a variety of table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. You can also check the live casino section for games that allow you to relate with live dealers. You can interact the same way you would in a physical casino.

You can also play Aviator on SoccerShop. This is one of the most sought-after crash games in the casino industry. It's fun to play, but you must act fast to get the best out of the game.

To access the casino area of the website, tap the “Vegas Games” icon on the homepage. You can also bet on lucky numbers and instant games such as Spin&Win, Winner’s Wheel, and Rapid Keno. All of these are accessible from the homepage.

Bet on Sports With SoccerShop

Are you interested in betting on your favourite NBA basketball team? Or are you looking forward to the Olympics or the UEFA Champions League? SoccerShop has you covered with over 27 sports options online.

From our findings, the SoccerShop football section has most global games and events. On a regular football weekend, you can wager on hundreds of matches. Players can bet on the English Premier League, Bundesliga, FIFA World Cup, Copa America, and other top competitions.

How about basketball? You can bet on the NBA, FIBA World Cup, the WNBA, and other major European basketball tournaments. If tennis is your favourite sport, you can bet on the Wimbledon, Roland Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

Since South Africa is a top cricket nation, SoccerShop ensures that odds are available on the regular. Wager on the T20 World Cup, IPL, Test Series The Ashes, and more.

The list of the available competitions is extensive. Other notable sports you should explore are Rugby, Baseball, American Football, Golf, Formula 1, Snooker, and Ice Hockey.

SoccerShop also provides odds for players to bet on politics. You can bet on U.K. and U.S. politics directly from the platform.

From our findings, we discovered that you will not run out of options while exploring the SoccerShop bet section. However, you must gamble responsibly and not wager more than you can afford to lose.

What Special Features Does SoccerShop Offer?

As part of this SoccerShop review, we discovered that the betting site has some peculiar features. For example, players can access odds in various formats.

While odds are available in decimal by default, you can change it to Fractional, American, and Net Decimal. This ensured customers of all types could have a place on the platform.

The bookie also has a “SEARCH” button for players to find the sports of their choice quickly. This comes in handy when you have a tight schedule and won't have time to do an extensive check on the website.

SoccerShop App - How Good is the Mobile Experience?

The betting site provides one of the best mobile experiences in the South African gambling industry.

Players can access the bookmaker on their mobile device using the platform's URL. Alternatively, they can download the mobile app for a more personalised gaming experience.

SoccerShop App: Compatibility and Usability Reviewed

Apart from being available for Android and iOS users, the SoccerShop app is also available for Huawei customers. Players will find the download links to the app for their respective devices at the footer of the platform.

The app retains all the features you will find on the betting site. So whether you want to register, deposit funds, claim bonuses, play games, or withdraw your winnings, the mobile app is handy.

Below are the details of the system requirements for getting the app.

Operating System Android/Apk iOS Compatibility Android iOS 12.0 or later Software Version 2.0.0 2.0 File Size 22.1 MB 34.3 MB Download Link CM to provide CM to provide

All About the Data-Free Features at SoccerShop You Need to Know

The SoccerShop betting app doesn't take up much space on your device. For instance, the Android version only takes around 22.1 MB to download, while the iOS version requires only about 34.3 MB. Downloading the app is free, and there is no extra cost.

The betting site currently lacks a data-free version of the website. This is one area the bookie should include to help players save data.

How to Place Bets With SoccerShop

Once you've registered and deposited funds, placing bets on SoccerShop is straightforward. Here are the steps to follow.

Visit the betting site and log into your account. Register an account if you have to do so. Go to the sports or casino section and select an option of your choice. If you selected casinos, choose a game and tap “Play” to begin playing. For sports lovers, select a sport and choose your preferred competition. Select a game and tap the odds attached to your desired betting market. You can go back to other games and add more bets to your bet slip. After adding games to your satisfaction, enter your stake amount into your bet slip. Select the “Bet Now” to finish placing your SoccerShop bets.

You may also use the “BOOK A BET” feature to lock in your bet. All you need to do is keep the code and paste it later to load your bet.

Understanding Payments on SoccerShop

From this SoccerShop review, we understand that SoccerShop offers over 10 payment methods. Most of the options process deposits and withdrawals seamlessly. Below are some of them.

Payment Method Pros Cons FNB Available for deposits and withdrawals Slow payment time ABSA Available for deposits and withdrawals Slow payment time Nedbank Available for deposits and withdrawals Slow payment time Standard Bank Available for deposits and withdrawals Slow payment time Capitec Available for deposits and withdrawals Slow payment time OTT Voucher Instant deposit option Not available for withdrawals 1Voucher Available for deposits Not available for withdrawals BluVoucher Instant deposit option Not available for withdrawals Ozow EFT Fast payment time Requires having an Ozow account Investec Available for deposits and withdrawals Slow payment time Debit/Credit Card Instant deposit option Not available for withdrawals

SoccerShop Upholds High Standards of Security

If you're skeptical whether your information is safe on SoccerShop, we are happy to inform you that it is. First, the platform is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

Also, SoccerShop has strong SSL encryption to help protect your data. Another measure the platform adapts is to ensure all customers provide identification documents to undergo FICA verification. This is compulsory for all bookmakers in the country.

How Does SoccerShop Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

Of course, SoccerShop is not the only betting site in South Africa. Other top betting sites are available in the country. If you want to know if signing up on SoccerShop is worth it, check the table below.

Bookmakers Pros Cons SoccerShop Easy registration process Mobile app for Android, iOS, and Huawei devices A welcome bonus is available No live streaming High wagering requirements Data-free mode is unavailable Hollywoodbets Extensive horse racing markets Over 30 sports offers Live streaming is available Jam-packed website Registration takes longer Slow customer support response JackpotCity A welcome bonus is available Excellent for casino lovers Easy registration process Limited promotional offers High welcome bonus wagering requirements No mobile app Supabets Live streaming is available Wide range of promotional offers Hundreds of casino games Doesn't offer enough sports No mobile app Slow customer support

Here's All You Need to Know About SoccerShop's Customer Service

We also tested the platform's customer service. Based on our findings, SoccerShop has top support representatives who respond to queries within a few minutes.

Players can contact the company using WhatsApp, phone numbers, email addresses, and social media such as X, Facebook, and Instagram. If you want a fast response, contact the company via WhatsApp. You will get answers about registering, depositing, bonuses, and placing bets.

Perhaps adding a live chat option and a more comprehensive FAQ section would help solve customers' problems more quickly.

SoccerShop Review Main FAQs

What is the WhatsApp number for SoccerShop South Africa?

Customers can contact SoccerShop in South Africa using the WhatsApp line 0832063629.

What is the SoccerShop bonus?

Customers can claim a 100% matched deposit of up to R2,000 when they sign up on SoccerShop. You must make a minimum deposit of R200 to qualify for this offer.

Can I trust SoccerShop?

Yes, you can trust SoccerShop. The bookie is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, which certifies that it is legit.