Slovenia vs Denmark Predictions: Danes on course for a success in a tight encounter

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Slovenia vs Denmark ahead of Euro 2024 Group C match day one.

+

Slovenia vs Denmark Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Slovenia vs Denmark

Match Result: Denmark and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of 2.25 on Betway , equating to a 48% chance for the Danish team to win in a match with no more than three goals in total.

equating to a 48% chance for the Danish team to win in a match with no more than three goals in total. Denmark to win with odds of 1.75 on Betway , indicating a 57% chance for Denmark to get the three points

, indicating a 57% chance for Denmark to get the three points Multi Goal: 1-2 with odds of 2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for a game with one or two goals maximum.

Denmark should be expected to win 2-0 against Slovenia in their first game at Euro 2024.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

As Slovenia and Denmark prepare to clash in their Euro 2024 Group C opener at the Stuttgart Arena, both teams come into this match on the back of strong qualifying campaigns.

Slovenia, under the guidance of Matjaž Kek, have enjoyed a resurgence, winning four of their last six games, including friendlies. Denmark, led by Kasper Hjulmand, have also been in fine form, securing victories in their recent three international friendlies and hoping to carry that momentum into the tournament.

Both teams finished level on points in Group H during the qualifiers, underlining their progress. This marks a significant achievement for Slovenia, as they return to the European Championship finals for the first time since 2000.

Slovenia's campaign featured solid performances, including home and away victories against Kazakhstan, San Marino, and Northern Ireland, along with a notable 3-0 win at home against Finland. Over their last 20 internationals, Slovenia have suffered just two defeats—against Finland and Denmark, while amassing 13 victories.

Probable Lineups for Slovenia vs Denmark

The probable lineup for Slovenia in the "system of play."

Slovenia (4-4-2-): Oblak, Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Lovric; Sesko, Sporar.

The probable lineup for Denmark in the "system of play."

Denmark (5-3-2): Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Maehle, Christensen, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen, Wind, Hojlund.

Danes looking to replicate Euro 2021 successes

Despite some early hiccups in their qualifying campaign, including a loss to Kazakhstan and a final game defeat to Northern Ireland, Denmark managed to top the group.

This was largely due to their seven wins out of ten games. Denmark's recent form has been impressive, with only one defeat in their last 12 matches across all competitions, securing nine wins during this period. This robust form bodes well as they aim to advance past the group stage and replicate their Euro 2021 semi-final run.

Key to Denmark’s aspirations will be Christian Eriksen, who is expected to play a crucial role, despite being utilised more as an impact player.

However, Denmark’s track record in the Euros is mixed, having won only three of their last eight matches in the finals and suffering five defeats.

Slovenia vs Denmark Tip 1: Match Result: Denmark and Under 3.5 Goals @2.25 on Betway

A key match in a tough group

This game in Stuttgart promises to be an intriguing encounter between two teams with contrasting histories and styles.

Denmark, with their blend of experience and young talent, will aim to start their campaign on a high note, while Slovenia will want to build on their recent improvements and make a mark in their return to the European stage.

As both teams vie for three crucial points, the outcome of this match could play a pivotal role in determining their paths in this tournament.

In head-to-head encounters, Denmark have never lost to Slovenia in their six previous meetings. Each of the last three matches between these teams has seen both sides find the net, suggesting a potentially tight and competitive game.

With both sides eager to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign with a win, the outcome of this match could significantly influence their chances of advancing from a group that also includes tournament favourites England.

Slovenia vs Denmark Tip 2: Denmark win @ 1.75 with Betway

A risk-averse, prudent, approach

The clash at Stuttgart Arena promises to be a tightly contested affair. Denmark's tactical flexibility and squad depth make them the favourites, but Slovenia's recent form and resilient defence suggest they shouldn't be underestimated.

Matjaž Kek is likely to set up his team in a solid defensive shape, aiming to frustrate Denmark and hit on the counter-attack, utilising the pace and finishing ability of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side will probably want to control possession and utilise the wing-backs to provide width and support the attack. The experience of Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in midfield will be essential in breaking down Slovenia’s defence.

Despite both teams' attacking capabilities, major tournaments often see a more cautious approach. With Slovenia’s solid defence, led by Jan Oblak, and Denmark’s pragmatic style, this match could see fewer goals.

Betting on a low scoring match, with no more than two goals, might be a prudent choice, especially considering the stakes involved in an opening group game.