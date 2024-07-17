Should You Back Rodri as the Unlikely Yet Deserving Contender for the Ballon d'Or?

After Euro 2024 success, Rodri is considered the favourite to win the prize. However, historically, defensive midfielders rarely receive accolades.

As the anticipation for the 2023-24 Ballon d'Or builds, the debate over who truly deserves to be named the world's best footballer is intensifying.

Amidst the usual contenders, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, one name has emerged as a strong candidate after Euro 2024: Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

With his impeccable performances at both club and international levels, Rodri is making a compelling case for why he should be awarded football's most prestigious individual accolade. Despite his achievements, midfielders often find themselves overlooked for individual awards, which traditionally favour attacking players.

In fact, the last defensive midfielder to win the prize was Germany’s Matthias Sammer in 1996, after his country won the Euros. Will history repeat itself this year?

The last and the only Spanish player to win the Ballon d’Or was Luis Suarez Miramontes, of Barcelona, in 1960.

Since 1990, only six non-strikers (Lothar Matthaus, Matthias Sammer, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Cannavaro, Kakà and Luca Modric) have won the Ballon d’Or.

In 2023, Rodri finished fifth with 57 points, six more than Vinicius Junior, who’s currently the bookmakers’ favourite to win the prize in 2024.

Euro success brings more glory

Since the start of 2023, Rodri has only experienced defeat in four matches and has added eight trophies to his collection. His dominance on the field stems not only from his individual brilliance, but also from his ability to elevate those around him.

This unique quality is evident in how his presence amplifies the performance of his teammates, making Manchester City and Spain formidable units.

Over the past season, Rodri has solidified his status as the best defensive midfielder of the decade, if not longer. His positional awareness, technical prowess, and ability to disrupt opposition attacks have made him a cornerstone for Manchester City.

His knack for scoring crucial goals only adds to his value. Indeed, he was instrumental in City’s triumphs and played a pivotal role in their Premier League victory.

Rodri’s exceptional form carried into the international arena, where he was a standout performer for Spain at Euro 2024. His contributions were vital in Spain's successful campaign, culminating in a Player of the Tournament award as Spain lifted the trophy after a dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the final.

In a landscape where individual accolades often overlook the contributions of defensive stalwarts, Rodri stands out as a beacon of excellence. His performances across the 2023-24 season have been nothing short of spectacular, and he has consistently proven to be an indispensable asset for both club and country.

A late challenge from Inter’s goal machine

In the race for the Ballon d'Or, Rodri faces stiff competition from the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, both Champions League winners. However, there’s another player that must be worth considering.

Lautaro Martinez’s blend of domestic and international success this year, coupled with his individual brilliance, makes a strong case for his candidacy.

His heroics at the Copa America and a stellar season with Inter Milan have placed him firmly in the spotlight.

Unlike some of his competitors who failed to shine in international tournaments, Martinez's performances for Argentina at the Copa America were nothing short of spectacular. Despite often coming off the bench, he made significant contributions, scoring five goals in six matches. His crucial strikes included a late winner against Chile and the decisive goal in the final against Colombia, sealing a 1-0 victory for Argentina.

At the club level, Martinez captained Inter Milan to a dominant Serie A title.

His 24 goals in the Italian top flight not only earned him the capocannoniere title, awarded to the league's top scorer, but also highlighted his growth as a leading figure for his club.

While some argue Inter's early exit from the Champions League might hinder his chances, Martinez's performances in other competitions more than compensate.

Europe’s top competition for clubs often weighs heavily in Ballon d'Or considerations, but Martinez's achievements in Serie A and the Copa America provide a strong counterbalance.