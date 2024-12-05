Matchday 15 of the Italian Serie A sees title contenders Napoli, Inter and Fiorentina all return to home soil this weekend.

Our predictions for Serie A Matchday 15

(6th December 2024) Inter to beat Parma

(8th December 2024) Fiorentina to beat Cagliari

(8th December 2024) Hellas Verona to draw with Empoli

(8th December 2024) Napoli to beat Lazio

(9th December 2024) Monza to draw with Udinese

Inter to land their fifth home win: Inter vs Parma

Date: 06/12/2024

06/12/2024 Kick-off: 6.30 pm

6.30 pm Our tip: Inter to make it four wins in succession over Parma @ 1.18 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

This week’s five Serie A predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Inter have lost just once in their 13 Serie A games this season, with the joint-second best goal difference in the league at +17. It’s little surprise given that Inter are the defending Serie A champions.

They are eager to stay competitive with the current league leaders, Napoli, and a home victory against mid-table Parma presents an excellent opportunity to do so.

With just three wins in 14 games, Parma have shown resilience away from home., drawing four of their six games. This includes a 2-2 draw at Juventus.

Nevertheless, Inter have won their last three meetings with Parma and look well-placed to make it four-in-a-row.

I Viola to win for Bove: Fiorentina vs Cagliari

Date: 08/12/2024

08/12/2024 Kick-off: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Our tip: Fiorentina will maintain their stunning home to beat Cagliari @ 1.47 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Fiorentina’s blockbuster game with Inter last weekend was postponed following the on-field collapse of Fiorentina player, Edoardo Bove. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital and the game was abandoned after just 16 minutes played.

Viola will be buoyed by the fact that Bove is conscious again despite remaining in intensive care and will surely look to get a win over Cagliari in his honour.

With four wins and two draws in six home games, Fiorentina have been almost perfect in front of their own fans. Meanwhile Cagliari have amassed just five points from six away games.

Cagliari have let the opposition score first in two-thirds of their games, which is well above the 47% league average. Fiorentina haven’t lost in their last seven league meetings with Gli Isolani.

Visitors to grind out a point: Hellas Verona vs Empoli

Date: 08/12/2024

08/12/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Empoli will take a share of the spoils @ 3.00 with Betway.(Correct as of 02/12/24)

Empoli are one of the draw specialists of Serie A this season, with half of their 14 league games finishing all square. Bizarrely, Hellas Verona sit at the opposite end of the spectrum, having drawn none of their 14 Serie A fixtures, winning four and losing ten. Only Venezia have lost as many games as Verona, which will alarm their supporters.

Verona have shipped 33 goals in 14 games, scoring only 17 in reply. Empoli are far more considered than their weekend opponents, scoring ten and conceding just 14. We expect 10th-placed Empoli to control the game and frustrate Verona, taking a point back to Tuscany.

Efficient league leaders to win again: Napoli vs Lazio

Date: 08/12/2024

08/12/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Napoli to make a huge statement by beating fourth-placed Lazio @ 1.95 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Antonio Conte’s impact at Napoli has been nothing short of sensational. The league leaders have been incredibly efficient, winning ten of their 14 Serie A games and losing only two.

They have picked up 18 points from a possible 21 at home and with fourth-placed Lazio losing four of their away games, it could be a seventh home win for Conte’s men.

There’s no doubt that Lazio have made a fine start to the season themselves, but the bedrock of their 28-point haul so far has been their home form, averaging 2.71 points per game.

By contrast, they’ve been averaging just 1.29 points per game away from the Stadio Olimpico. The two teams meet in the Coppa Italia at the Stadio Olimpico before their weekend league game.

Lowly hosts battle for a point: Monza vs Udinese

Date: 09/12/2024

09/12/2024 Kick-off: 8.45 pm

8.45 pm Our tip: Monza and Udinese to play out a cagey draw @ 2.90 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

With just one win in 14 games, Monza are struggling to find that winning feeling. However, they’ve only lost six of their 14 fixtures too, suggesting they are competitive in most contests.

Ninth-placed Udinese travel to Monza this weekend and there could be worse opponents for Monza, considering Udinese have lost four of their last five games.

Udinese are averaging just 0.71 points per game in away matches, and this weak form gives Monza a promising opportunity to secure their first home victory in front of their supporters.

Monza only narrowly lost 1-0 at home to both AC Milan and Lazio in November and even drew 1-1 with defending champions Inter in September, so we think they can fight for a share of the spoils here.

Conclusion

In summary, our Serie A predictions for Matchday 15 include home wins for league leaders Napoli and title rivals Fiorentina and defending champions Inter. We expect Empoli to hold Hellas Verona to a frustrating draw on the road, while second-bottom Monza are scrapping for every point and will earn one against Udinese.

