This week’s five Serie A predictions draw on the latest form, data, and expert insights to help you uncover value bets.

Matchday 11 in Italy’s Serie A offers table-topping Napoli another chance to grab a home win, while Juventus have a tricky trip to an Udinese side in blistering home form.

Our predictions for Serie A Matchday 11

(2nd November 2024) Udinese to draw with Juventus @3.25 with Betway , representing a 30.77% chance of Juve being held to a draw.

, representing a 30.77% chance of Juve being held to a draw. (3rd November 2024) Napoli to beat Atalanta @2.00 with Betway , representing a 50% chance of the league leaders winning.

, representing a 50% chance of the league leaders winning. (3rd November 2024) Inter to beat Venezia @1.16 with Betway , representing an 86.21% chance of Inter overcoming Venezia.

, representing an 86.21% chance of Inter overcoming Venezia. (4th November 2024) Parma to draw with Genoa @3.40 with Betway , representing a 29.41% chance of Genoa leaving Parma with a point.

, representing a 29.41% chance of Genoa leaving Parma with a point. (4th November 2024) Lazio to beat Cagliari @1.57 with Betway, representing a 63.69% chance of Lazio overcoming Cagliari.

Le Zebrette to fight for a draw: Udinese vs Juventus

Date: 02/11/2024

Kick-off: 6 pm

Our tip: Udinese will hold Juventus to a draw on home soil @3.25 with Betway. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Udinese won’t have any reservations about hosting Juventus this weekend. With four wins from their last five home games, Le Zebrette are a fearsome prospect in front of their own supporters. Juve remain unbeaten this season and will likely make life as difficult as possible for Udinese.

Udinese are conceding just 0.80 goals per game at home right now, while Juve are conceding only one goal per game away. With both teams seemingly hard to beat at present, there is every chance Juventus will be held to a draw in Udine. There’s been two or less goals scored in four of their last five meetings too.

League leaders to win again: Napoli vs Atalanta

Date: 03/11/2024

Kick-off: 12.30 pm

Our tip: The Partenopei will overcome fifth-placed Atalanta in front of their own fans @2.00 with Betway. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

League leaders Napoli have a flawless home record at the Diego Maradona Stadium this season. They’ll be brimming with confidence this weekend against an Atalanta side that’s tasted defeat twice on the road in 2024/25.

Antonio Conte’s side have founded their early success upon a watertight defence, conceding just 0.40 goals per home game on average. They also average 2.20 goals scored per home game, which makes them formidable. Atalanta’s points-per-game average is just 0.50 when the opposition scores first, so if the hosts take an early lead, it could be a long afternoon for La Dea.

Defending champions stroll to win: Inter vs Venezia

Date: 03/11/2024

Kick-off: 8.45 pm

Our tip: Inter Milan to win comfortably against second-bottom Venezia @ 1.16 with Betway. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Our Serie A predictions indicate Inter Milan are in strong form once again this season. Although they couldn’t quite get past Juventus in a recent entertaining 4-4 draw, they were a constant threat in attack. Their shots-to-goals conversion rate is an impressive 24%.

The defending Serie A champions have been ahead at half-time in 80% of their games this season, so an early breakthrough against lowly Venezia would come as no surprise. Venezia have just two points from five away games, including a 4-0 thrashing by Inter’s fiercest rivals, AC Milan.

Drawn encounter: Parma vs Genoa

Date: 04/11/2024

Kick-off: 6.30 pm

Our tip: Lowly Parma and Genoa will play out a scrappy draw on Monday night @ 3.40 with Betway. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

Both Parma and Genoa have averaged less than a point per game so far this season. Seven of their last 20 competitive meetings have ended in a draw and we think that’s the most likely outcome this time. With both teams eager to avoid another loss, Genoa are surely going to tighten up at the back for this game.

The visitors are currently conceding 2.50 goals per game in every away game, while scoring just 0.50 goals, and this is clearly unsustainable. Luckily for them, Parma haven’t been strong at home, with only one win out of five and an average of one point per home game.

Lazio to keep up the pace: Lazio vs Cagliari

Date: 04/11/2024

Kick-off: 8.45 pm

Our tip: Lazio to continue their fine home form by beating Cagliari @ 1.57 with Betway. (Correct as of 29/10/24)

It’s difficult not to side with Lazio for their Monday night meeting with Cagliari. Four wins and a draw from their first five home games in 2024/25 have put Lazio in the top six. They have a fearsome head-to-head record with Cagliari too, winning 21 of their last 28 competitive meetings, losing only four of them.

Cagliari have averaged a point per game so far this season. Although this should be enough to keep them free of relegation trouble, they’ll struggle against in-form sides like Lazio. The hosts are scoring 2.40 home goals per game on average, with a much better xG against (0.89) at home compared to 1.49 away.

Conclusion

Our Serie A predictions for matchday 11 feature home wins for Napoli, Inter and Lazio. However, Juventus won’t be able to keep pace with Napoli and Inter as we expect Udinese to claim a hard-fought home draw.

Finally, struggling Parma and Genoa will play out a cagey stalemate, which will do little for the fragile league position of either team.

Please bet on the Serie A responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.