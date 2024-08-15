There are plenty of mouthwatering clashes on Serie A’s opening weekend.

There are plenty of mouthwatering clashes on Serie A’s opening weekend. The Milan clubs are aiming to start on the right foot, while other heavyweight teams in Italy are determined to steal a march.

Our predictions for Serie A matchday 1

(17/08/2024) - Genoa vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan to win @ 1.57 on Betway , indicating a 64% chance for Inzaghi’s side to win.

(17/08/2024) - AC Milan vs Torino: AC Milan to win @ 1.70 on Betway , indicating a 59% chance for the Rossoneri side to win.

(18/08/2024) - Bologna vs Udinese: Bologna to win @ 1.87 on Betway , indicating a 53% chance for the home side to win.

(18/08/2024) - Hellas Verona vs Napoli: Napoli to win @ 1.90 on Betway , indicating a 53% chance of Conte winning his first competitive game in charge.

(18/08/2024) - Cagliari vs Roma: Roma to win @ 2.00 on Betway, indicating a 50% chance of an away win.

Inter Begin Their Defence With a Win: Genoa vs Inter Milan

Date: 17/08/2024

Kick-off : 17:30

Inter Milan to earn all three points at @1.57 on Betway correct as of 14/08/24

Genoa finished 11th in the league last season. They did manage to earn a draw at home to Inter, but ended the game with 1.27 less xG than Simone Inzaghi’s side, which indicates they were fortunate to get a point.

Inter were exceptional on the road as they coasted to the Serie A title last season. They won 15 of their 19 away matches, scoring an average of 2.37 goals per game and conceding 0.58. The champions have bolstered their squad this summer and appear good value for the victory on Saturday.

A New Era for the Rossoneri: AC Milan vs Torino

Date: 17/08/2024

Kick-off : 19:45

AC Milan to win at the San Siro @1.70 on Betway correct as of 14/08/24

Paulo Fonseca and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are at the forefront of the new AC Milan project. The new manager is expected to bring about a more attacking style and that should serve the team well this season. The Rossoneri finished as the runners-up in Serie A last season. Their form in front of their own fans was exceptional. AC Milan lost just three games at home and conceded just 0.89 goals on average in the process.

Torino were beaten 4-1 in this fixture last season. They haven’t beaten AC Milan at the San Siro in 90 minutes in the last 16 head-to-heads.

Bologna Strong Despite Sales: Bologna vs Udinese

Date: 18/08/2024

Kick-off : 17:30

New-look Bologna to start with a win @1.87 on Betway correct as of 14/08/24

Bologna qualified for the Champions League with their league finish last season, but several involved in that achievement have departed. Thiago Motta is now in charge of Juventus. Calafiori, Zirkzee and Arnautovic are the most notable player sales.

I Rossoblu have reinvested some of the funds raised, and Vincenzo Italiano will want to maintain their strong home record. Bologna lost just two of their 19 home matches last season. Only three teams conceded fewer than Bologna’s average of 0.63 goals per home game.

Udinese haven’t won at this ground in their last six attempts, a run that dates back to 2017.

Conte has the Midas Touch: Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Date: 18/08/2024

Kick-off : 17:30

Napoli to win on the road @1.90on Betway correct as of 14/08/24

Napoli’s title defence was nothing short of a disaster. They won the league at a canter in 2023, but slumped to 10th-place finish last season. Antonio Conte has taken the manager job in the summer and optimism has returned to the Diego Maradona Stadium. The Neapolitans have a strong squad and the pre-season results suggest that Conte will get a tune out of this team.

Despite their struggles in the last campaign, Napoli did the double of Verona and won this fixture 3-1. Gli Azzurri have won on their last three visits to this ground and scored plenty of goals.

Roma to Extend Winning Run Over Cagliari: Cagliari vs Roma

Date: 18/08/2024

Kick-off : 19:45

Roma to secure victory @2.00 on Betway correct as of 14/08/24

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Roma midway through last season, but it was too late for the club to salvage a place in the Champions League. Daniele De Rossi has done a remarkable job since returning to manage the club he once captained. They finished 6th and will be confident of a winning start.

Cagliari lost both games against Roma last season, conceding four goals on both occasions. They faced De Rossi’s Roma just once. On that occasion, Cagliari finished the game with 21.5 less xG than their opponents.

Conclusion

Although Inter Milan were the runaway winners of the Scudetto last season, they won’t expect to have it all their own way this time around. AC Milan, Napoli and Roma all aim to improve and can showcase their progress by winning their respective first games. Please remember to gamble responsibly when enjoying this weekend’s fixtures in Serie A.