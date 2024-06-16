Serbia vs England Predictions: Three Lions to start Euro 2024 with an entertaining victory

Serbia vs England Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups
Best Bets for Serbia vs England
- Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.80 on Betway equating to a 57.1% chance of a high-scoring game
- Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.99 on Betway, indicating a 50.3% chance for both teams to find the back of the net
- HT/FT: England/England with odds of 2.12 on Betway, representing a 47.2% chance for England to lead at half-time and win the match
England should be expected to win 2-1 against Serbia in their debut at Euro 2024.
Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams
England, one of the main favourites to win Euro 2024, will kick off their campaign against Serbia at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. This match marks a significant moment for Serbia, who have returned to the European Championships after a 24-year hiatus.
Despite a strong start in their qualifiers, Serbia experienced a dip in form with a draw against Bulgaria and two losses to Hungary. Serbia's performance in preparation-friendly games has been mixed. They suffered heavy defeats to Russia (4-0) and Austria (2-1) and secured a narrow victory against Cyprus (1-0). However, a 3-0 win over Sweden in their final preparation game suggests they can perform well when it matters.
England had a smooth qualifying campaign, winning six games and drawing twice, finishing ahead of Italy in Group C. Despite their success, there were concerns about Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Harry Maguire, James Maddinson and Jack Grealish from the squad. The concerns were amplified after a 1-0 loss to Iceland in their final preparation match.
Probable Lineups for Serbia vs England
The probable lineup for Serbia in the "system of play."
Serbia (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Babic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Mijailovic, Kostic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic.
The probable lineup for England in the "system of play."
England (4-2-3-1): Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane
Three Lions under pressure to start with a win
Gareth Southgate must navigate the pressure of being pre-tournament favourites. England's preparations have been bumpy, with only one win in their last five games and a surprising loss to Iceland at Wembley. The team has scored just six goals in these matches, raising concerns about their attacking efficiency.
England’s defensive concerns are evident. However, their midfield, led by Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, along with a potent forward line featuring Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka, provide a significant advantage.
England's superior squad depth and experience solidify their status as favourites. Despite recent inconsistencies, their overall quality should prevail against Serbia.
Mitrovic can leave his mark
Serbia finished second in Group G, behind Hungary, and their performance in the qualifiers included victories over Lithuania and Montenegro. They will aim for a top-two finish in their group, which also includes Denmark and Slovenia. Even a third-place finish could see them progress to the knockout stages.
The Serbs, led by the legendary Dragan Stojković, have also faced recent challenges, winning only four of their last 11 matches. However, their 3-0 success over Sweden indicates potential. Serbia's squad features notable players, such as Aleksandar Mitrović, who scored five goals in the qualifiers, and experienced veterans like Dusan Tadić and Sergej Milinković-Savić.
Both teams possess strong attacking talents. Serbia’s talent up front, combined with England’s offensive stars, make it likely both sides will find the net.
An entertaining match in store
Given the attacking capabilities of both teams and some defensive vulnerabilities, a high-scoring match is a plausible outcome.
Phil Foden, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka, who all had good seasons at club level, are likely to lead England's attack. Still, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon are also contenders for starting positions and could stretch Serbia’s defence as the games goes on.
Serbia have only kept two clean sheets in the last 12 games, including friendlies, but can count on a potent attacking partnership made of Mitrovic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic. They also have several strong options like Luka Jovic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic and Mitrovic’s Al-Hilal teammate, Sergej Milinković-Savić.
Serbia scored 15 goals in eight qualifying games, averaging 1.87 goals per game as Group G’s runner-up. Serbia’s journey at the Euros promises to be exciting, with potential challenges at both ends of the pitch.
