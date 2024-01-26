Senegal vs Ivory Coast Predictions: Champions to silence the hosts

We share predictions for the crunch round of 16 match between Senegal and Ivory Coast, including 6.20 odds for a halftime/ full-time result.

+

Senegal’s defence of their AFCON 2021 title couldn’t have started any better, winning all three of their group games, the only nation to do so this year.

The mission is clear for the Lions of Teranga - silence the host nation on Monday night at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

With the form they’re currently in, it may not be a far-fetched dream for Senegalese fans to picture their team sweeping the Ivorians aside with relative ease.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Overall winner - Senegal @ 1.66 with Betway

Senegal to score first @ 1.93 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Senegal/ Senegal @ 6.20 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Elephants parted ways with their coach Jean-Louis Gasset, last Wednesday after their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea on matchday three.

It’s been an underwhelming campaign for the hosts who snuck into the round of 16 as one of the best four third-ranked nations across the competition.

Interim boss and former player Emerse Fae must get a tune out of his players on Monday after his superiors failed in their attempt to secure the services of Herve Renard for the rest of the tournament.

Starting to purr

After securing nine points from their three group games, the current African champions are starting to peak.

Aliou Cisse’s troops conceded just one goal since they arrived in Ivory Coast and their last seven internationals.

They’ve won four on the bounce and six from their last seven (D1). The last time they met the hosts was in January last year when they were 1-0 victors.

With a caretaker coach in charge, it may prove difficult for the hosts to put up a fight against one of the continent’s best sides.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 1: Overall winner - Senegal @ 1.66 with Betway

Ruthless upfront

Ivory Coast have shipped in five goals in the tournament already at an average of 1.6 goals per game.

Their previous two games resulted in a loss for the Elephants who, on both occasions, conceded first in the game.

The Lions of Teranga have been ruthless in front of goal, especially with the likes of Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr supporting Lamine Camara upfront.

Between them, there are eight goal involvements for Senegal since the start of the tournament (G4, A4).

The champions have struck first in each of their last four internationals and are in line to repeat the feat on Monday night.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 2: Senegal to score first @ 1.93 with Betway

Lions can smell the Elephants’ blood

Apart from their last outing against Guinea, Senegal led the game at halftime in their previous two games.

On both occasions, the champions added to their goal tally in the second period and put the game to bed.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a halftime/ full-time defeat in that horrific loss to Equatorial Guinea last week.

The Lions of Teranga can certainly deepen the wounds of the Elephants by dumping them out of their home tournament.