Senegal vs Cameroon Predictions and Betting Tips: Senegal to edge the clash of the Lions

predictions and betting tips for Senegal and Cameroon's clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday night

The champions made the perfect start to their AFCON title defence, dispatching Gambia 3-0 on Monday afternoon.

Aliou Cisse’s men know that a win on Friday ensures they are through to the next round.

Cameroon, meanwhile, require three points from the tie as anything less places them at risk of being knocked out of the tournament.

Senegal vs Cameroon Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.45 with Supabets

Senegal to win @ 1.94 with Supabets

Senegal to win by one goal @ 3.20 with Supabets

The Indomitable Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea after conceding after just 10 minutes.

It was only after the opposition went down to 10 men that Cameroon came out of their shell.

The five-time winners were lacklustre in attack, a concern for a team that has been struggling for goals recently.

While a loss won’t mean the end for Cameroon, avoiding it can help them get to the next round of this year’s AFCON.

A tight affair

The history between Senegal and Cameroon suggests that it will be close. Only three goals have been scored across their previous five meetings.

None of those games have had more than one goal collectively, including the last two games at AFCON tournaments.

In 2017, they played out to a goalless draw in the quarter-finals and couldn’t be separated after extra-time.

In a friendly last year, the Lions of Teranga won 1-0, thanks to a Sadio Mane penalty. With so much at stake on Friday, both defences should be at their brilliant best.

Senegal vs Cameroon Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.45 with Supabets

Form over heritage

Cameroon are the more successful at the Africa Cup of Nations between the two nations but it’s the current champions who are in a better run of form.

Cisse’s men are unbeaten in their last five internationals, failing to win just once, a goalless World Cup qualifier against Togo.

The Indomitable Lions are in a run of three straight 1-1 draws and registered only one victory from their previous five fixtures.

The last time Cameroon beat Senegal in regulation time was in 2005, long before the current crop of players came to the fore.

Senegal vs Cameroon Betting Tip 2: Senegal to win @ 1.94 with Supabets

Marginal victory

Since there hasn’t been more than a single goal in the last five head-to-heads between Senegal and Cameroon, it will likely be a close-fought encounter.

Rigobert Song, being a defender himself, will command his troops to marshall themselves at the back to give his forwards a chance to win the game.

Goals have not always come easily for Senegal. Before their win against Gambia on matchday one, they battled to a 1-0 win over Niger, scoring in the 99th minute of the game.

Should the champions overcome the Cameroon test, it will likely be by the finest of margins.