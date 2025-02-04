Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: A possible upset on the cards

Betting expert shares predictions for the Premiership battle between Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates, including 3.00 odds on the first goal.

Lehlohonolo Seema should be satisfied with how his side have performed in the PSL as they approach the halfway mark.



Babina Noko are fourth in the league, four points behind Polokwane City in third but with a game in hand.

They welcome second-placed Orlando Pirates to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night for a chance to reel in the title chasers.

The Buccaneers still enjoy the bragging rights of snatching the Soweto derby at the death through a stoppage-time penalty.

Three points in Limpopo will take them to within three points of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, setting up the weekend nicely when the top two lock horns.

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.27 with Betway

Double chance & overs/ unders - Sekhukhune United/ Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.31 with Betway

First goal - Sekhukhune United @ 3.00 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Lethal in front of goal

The hosts have been clinical enough in front of goal, especially on their patch. They’ve netted nine goals in seven PSL matches, an average of 1.29 goals per game.

Babina Noko have always found the back of the net at home and they’ve only failed to score in three of all 14 matches in the league this season.

Orlando Pirates visit Sekhukhune as the second-best attacking side in the division with 23 goals in 12 games. They’re averaging 1.92 goals per game overall.

However, Pirates have only played four games on the road this term and they’ve scored as many goals, indicating their discomfort when they’re away from the Orlando Stadium.

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.27 with Betway.

A game that can go either way

Pirates gave everything in the Soweto derby at the weekend and should have been out of sight but for some poor finishing from the men up front.

After emptying the tank, there is a concern that the number of games Pirates are playing may be catching up with them.

They’ve lost one of their four away trips this season and visiting Sekhukhune doesn’t evoke great memories as the hosts were victorious the last time these sides met.

Seema’s charges are unbeaten in 17 of 19 home PSL games and they are finally returning to home soil after five consecutive fixtures on the road.

They’ve only lost once at home this term and with Pirates not seeing a draw in 12 consecutive games, either side can win this one.

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Double chance & overs/ unders - Sekhukhune United/ Orlando Pirates & under 2.5 goals @ 2.31 with Betway.

Hosts to strike first

Returning to Limpopo will be a relief for Babina Noko as their form is excellent. They’ve opened the scoring in five of their seven home games this season (71%).

While Pirates have also scored first in three of their four away trips this term, there is a vulnerability that the hosts can exploit.

Pirates’ last six games on the road this season have produced less than 2.5 goals, indicating that there won’t be many goals on Wednesday night.