Sead Ramovic hoping century turns around his fortunes

Recently joining the three-figure club, TS Galaxy’s head coach will no doubt be longing for a change in his side’s fortunes.

Sead Ramovic notched up his 100th game in South African football, which was a victory. The Rockets’ fans will hope that it provides the players with ample impetus to string a few wins together, starting with Marumo Gallants this weekend where they are 2.60 to bag three points.

Century up

Very rarely does a coach survive long enough to reach three figures in terms of the games they’ve overseen in the Premier Soccer League.

However, TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic recently reached his century and he couldn’t have asked for a better result to mark the occasion.

His 100th game in charge saw his side beat Chippa United 1-0 after extra time, despite being down to nine men to advance in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.

It was an impressive win for the Serbian-German whose previous fixture ended in defeat to the same opponent.

The 45-year-old mentor joins fabulous company including the likes of Manqoba Mngqithi, Gavin Hunt, Eric Tinkler, Clinton Larsen, Steve Barker, John Maduka, Brandon Truter, Lehlohonolo Seema and Dan Malesela who are all in the 100s club and currently in the league.

Looking back on his 100 games in South African football, he has no silverware to his name. However, the club has improved under his leadership.

Slow progress

Reaching the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup last season and finishing the league season in the top eight both represent massive strides for TS Galaxy.

Ramovic is only in his third year at the Rockets and he’s clearly moving the team in the right direction.

He’s had to deal with losing some of his best players for two seasons in a row without adequately replacing them.

Nevertheless, he’s made slow progress in rebuilding his squad despite letting go of 15 players in two years.

The Rockets made a poor start to the Betway Premiership season, losing three on the bounce while they were also dumped out of the MTN 8 by Stellenbosch.

However, Ramovic will hope that victory in his 100th game can propel his side and reignite their season.

Off-the-field battles

Still without a league point to their name, TS Galaxy find themselves firmly in the relegation zone going into matchday five this weekend.

Some have suggested that their poor start has been down to Ramovic missing the feud he shared with former Mamelodi Sundowns boss, Rhulani Mokoena.

Mokoena has since joined Moroccan outfit Wydad AC and it seemed as if the two would be reunited when Ramovic was linked with taking over at their rivals, Raja Casablanca.

However, the Galaxy coach said he doesn’t care about Mokoena or the fire that people think has disappeared since his nemesis’ departure.

Perhaps there’s some truth in what he says since TS Galaxy beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 in a friendly match during the international break.

While it was a much-changed Masandawana side, a victory against the PSL champions will go a long way in improving his side’s confidence.

He and the Rockets’ fans will hope that they’ve turned the corner and for positive results in Ramovic’s next 100 games.

