Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Predictions and Betting Tips: La Viola to stake a claim for fourth place

We share predictions and betting tips for Fiorentina’s trip to Sassuolo on Saturday night, including 4.80 odds on a winner for both halves.

+

Sassuolo’s exit from the Coppa Italia in midweek won’t do them any favours as they entertain an in-form Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.

The Neroverdi find themselves just two points above the relegation zone and have lost 10 of their 18 fixtures this term.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Multiscores - Fiorentina to win by 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 @ 3.20 with Hollywoodbets

Corner aggregate 9-11 @ 1.65 with Hollywoodbets

Fiorentina to win both halves @ 4.80 with Hollywoodbets

All odds are courtesy of Hollywoodbets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Hollywoodbets promo code

Don’t have a Hollywoodbets account yet? Check our Hollywoodbets registration guide

guide Find out more about South Africa best betting sites

The hosts rotated their team in midweek and will go back to their strongest 11 for this league encounter to put a stop to the rut.

After a run of four wins from five, Fiorentina climbed into the top four of the league after registering their 10th win of the campaign before the turn of the year against Torino.

La Viola have had more rest going into this match and they should come out swinging against a struggling Sassuolo.

Clinical attacks on both sides

Sassuolo have scored in each of their last 11 games against the Tuscan side and haven’t lacked venom in attack this season.

Alessio Dionisi’s men have the eighth-best goal tally in the division, scoring two fewer than their opponents on Saturday.

However, the hosts have also gone 26 consecutive league matches without a clean sheet.

Vincenzo Italiano's side are just as prolific and have netted in each of the last five fixtures against Sassuolo.

This season, Fiorentina scored 27 goals at an average of 1.50 goals per game. They will likely come out on top in Reggio Emilia on Saturday night.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 1: Multiscores - Fiorentina to win by 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 @ 3.2 with Hollywoodbets

Sassuolo’s talisman returns

With decent attacking players on both sides, there could be loads of defending for both teams to do.

Domenico Berardi should be back for the hosts and enjoys a record of scoring 10 goals against Fiorentina.

He will take some dealing with from the visitors, leading to defensive clearances.

On average, Sassuolo win 6.22 corners at home while Fiorentina register an average of 4.83 corners per Serie A game.

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Betting Tip 2: Corner aggregate 9-11 @ 1.65 with Hollywoodbets

Away dominance

Fiorentina’s form will get them over the line on Saturday and they have been putting in dominant displays recently.

Of their nine away dates this term, La Viola have taken the lead going into the break on five occasions.

When playing at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Sassuolo allowed their opponents to score first in 56% of their matches. The away team have led at halftime on two occasions.

With Fiorentina’s attack featuring Giacomo Bonaventura and Nicolás González, it’s likely the visitors can strike in both halves on their way to another three points.