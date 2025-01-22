Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Predictions and Betting Tips: Pirates to keep up pace with Mamelodi Sundowns

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates.

It’s safe to say that Royal AM has endured tricky situations off the field this season, including the club's delay in paying the players’ salaries.

Their fixture against Chippa United was postponed because the players hadn’t returned to training. Now, the South African Revenue Service is overseeing the club’s finances.

Despite their struggles in the boardroom, they will host Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.

While they are in the relegation play-off spot, there is ample time for Thwihli Thwahla to get themselves out of their predicament as they have three games in hand over Richards Bay.

However, the visitors will want to keep the pressure on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, especially after their shock 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City the last time out in the PSL.

They’re three points behind the champions and must be perfect from here until the end to break Sundowns’ hold on the PSL title.

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - second half @ 2.40 with Betway

Orlando Pirates total goals - over 2.5 @ 2.80 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Orlando Pirates & yes @ 3.95 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Second half raid

The Buccaneers are joint-top scorers in the division with 22 goals, averaging two per league match.

64% (14) of all their strikes this season arrived after the restart with half of those goals going in from the 76th minute and beyond.

Pirates have a knack for overwhelming their opposition late in the game. With their recent CAF Champions League duties, we might only see their star players in the second period.

Royal AM’s defensive stats at home supports our theory as the KZN team conceded eight goals in their backyard, five (62%) of them were in the second period.

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 1: Orlando Pirates highest scoring half - second half @ 2.40 with Betway

Efficiency in attack

Pirates have been efficient in front of goal this season as they’ve found the net in 75% of their league matches away from home.

They have yet to score more than two goals in a game on their travels but they have taken a liking to Thursday night’s opponents recently.

Both head-to-heads last season ended with the Sea Robbers putting four past Royal AM, not an unlikely scenario this time around.

Considering Royal AM’s situation with players taking a break from training, they could be well off par against a well-oiled Jose Riveiro machine.

Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tip 2: Orlando Pirates total goals - over 2.5 @ 2.80 with Betway

Pirates’ domination

It’s been a fixture that has guaranteed points for Pirates in the past. They’re unbeaten in their last six league games against Royal AM (W3, D3).

The hosts are in poor form and on a run of three consecutive home defeats and five games without a win.

Riveiro’s charges will capitalise on that to run away with three points here but it’s likely they will also concede.

For their poor positioning in the league table, Royal AM still boast a decent scoring record, netting 10 goals in 11 games at 0.91 goals per game.

Three of the last four head-to-heads saw both teams score while the hosts scored in each of their last four games, despite not winning one of them.