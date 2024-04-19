Roma vs Bologna Predictions and Betting Tips: A must-win for Roma in the quest for Champions League qualification

We share predictions and betting tips for the crunch Serie A clash between Roma and Bologna, including 3.45 odds on the halftime/fulltime result.

It couldn’t be more tantalisingly set than when fourth plays fifth in Serie A in the battle for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Roma vs Bologna Betting Tips

Since Daniele De Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho, Roma have been on the up. The Giallorossi will be buoyed that their former player has won the confidence of the owners.

He will continue at the helm beyond this season, which was his original agreement. Now, his charges can focus on completing their turnaround by climbing into the top four of Serie A.

Roma have the advantage as they’re four points behind Bologna but have played a game less. They will be desperate for the win at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday evening.

Bologna's recent form has suggested that the hosts have a realistic chance of leapfrogging them into that coveted fourth place.

The positive for Thiago Motta is that Roma were involved in a tight-fought battle with AC Milan on Thursday in their Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The visitors can capitalise on the fact that they’ve rested for more than a week to secure valuable points into the final stretch of the season.

Defensive priorities

De Rossi has prioritised defensive diligence with his players, which has seen them let in just 15 goals in their 16 league games at home at an average of 0.94 goals per game.

The last six head-to-heads between these two have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, indicating the tough nature of this fixture.

Since Roma kept clean sheets in three consecutive Serie A games, they will likely block out Bologna on Monday evening.

The visitors are the sixth-best attacking side in the division but they’ve failed to find the net in a quarter of their league fixtures this term, including their previous two Serie A games.

Anything but free-scoring

With so much riding on this match, it’s bound to be a close one. A win for the hosts will see them peg back the deficit to just one point with a game in hand.

However, it may not be a free-scoring fixture as its history confirms. The hosts have won 16 games in this league campaign, eight have been by a one-goal margin.

Six of those eight victories were at the Stadio Olimpico. Meanwhile, Bologna only suffered five defeats all season, three have been by a solitary strike (60%).

Domination at the Stadio Olimpico

In their last 14 games at home, Roma have never been on the wrong end of a result at halftime. In fact, 50% (8) of their Serie A games at home ended in a win at the break.

La Lupa enter this fixture on the back of seven consecutive matches without defeat in the league. They’ve also been unbeaten in 25 of 30 meetings with Bologna.

The hosts have turned the tide in their season and will dominate Bologna from the off. The visitors have only lost three games on the road this term but that might change on Monday.