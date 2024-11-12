Riveiro’s century to spur Pirates on to first PSL title in 13 years

Orlando Pirates’ Spanish mentor recently notched up his 100th game at the helm of the Sowetan giants.

His side look like the real deal this term and are firmly in the driving seat to end their PSL drought since 2012. Their odds of bagging the title have shortened dramatically since the opening day, but it’s best to get behind the Bucs now.

Breaking records 100 up Thoughts from across the bench

Record breaker

On the 25th of June 2022, Orlando Pirates announced Jose Riveiro would take over as the new head coach of the Sowetan giants.

Pundits and fans were immediately critical of the appointment, leaving the coach with heavy scrutiny from the footballing fraternity.

However, a little more than two years down the line, Riveiro notched up a century of games in charge of the Sea Robbers and it’s been a great ride.

He’s broken records with Pirates, delivering five trophies for the fans, making him one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the club during the PSL era.

Under his leadership, Pirates became the first-ever PSL team to win the MTN 8 or any of its other iterations in three consecutive years.

Pirates equalled their best-ever start to a league campaign from 2002/03 by winning the first six games, but his heroics didn’t stop there, of course, he had to break that record.

The Centurion

Last Tuesday, Orlando Pirates swept Richards Bay aside 1-0 to shatter their previous record and register seven wins on the trot.

Riveiro is proud of reaching 100 matches at Pirates but regards that new win record as higher than the number of games he’s been in charge.

He’s the third Bucs coach to reach the milestone after Ruud Krol (119) and Milutin Sredojevic (107 over two periods).

That victory at home last week meant that Riviero’s record stands at 61 victories, 20 stalemates, and 19 losses, giving him a win percentage of 61%, the best ever at Pirates.

Seven consecutive victories mean Pirates sit pretty at the top of the Betway Premiership heading into a lengthy break before the games arrive thick and fast.

Managing his squad across several competitions will be the challenge for Riveiro but being in the final year of his contract, you can’t help but cheer him on to bag the big one this season.

Praise from the other side

The man on the receiving end of Riveiro’s 61st victory in this 100th game had plenty of praise for the Spaniard.

Brandon Truter, the head coach at Richards Bay highlighted the Pirates leader as a rare coach who positively impacted the South African league.

“Jose is one of the few foreign coaches that has come to South Africa and added value to the league”, Truter said after their clash last week.

While Riveiro’s charges sit at the summit of the PSL, they’re six points ahead of the current champions, Mamelodi Sundowns who crucially have a game in hand.

It’s advantage to Pirates for the moment and Bucs’ fans would love to see them capitalise on their early form to snag the R20 Million-worth, inaugural Betway Premiership.