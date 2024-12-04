Richards Bay vs SuperSport United Predictions and Betting Tips: Low-scoring affair expected in Durban

Football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Richards Bay’s clash with SuperSport United, with odds on halftime/fulltime result.

Richards Bay find themselves in an all too familiar spot on the Betway Premiership table as they enter this round of fixtures rooted to the bottom.

To make matters worse for the KZN outfit, they recently parted ways with coach Brandon Truter, which means Ronnie Gabriel and Sboniso Gumede will take charge again.

They didn’t fare too well over the weekend but must prepare for the visit of SuperSport United on Friday night at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Matsatsantsa themselves aren’t in great shape as they were beaten last week by new boys, Marumo Gallants at home.

Three points should be the minimum target for SuperSport United here, but it won’t be easy as they’re also finding life difficult in the PSL this term.

Richards Bay vs SuperSport United Betting Tips

Overs/ unders - under 1.5 goals @ 2.33 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Draw/ SuperSport United & No @ 2.35 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - SuperSport United/ SuperSport United @ 4.00 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Blunt swords

The league’s two most blunt attacks face each other on Friday night with a collective five goals between them from 18 fixtures at an average of 0.27 goals per game.

Six of Richards Bay’s nine league games produced less than 1.5 goals on the day (67%) while SuperSport United saw 70% of their fixtures end with the same result.

Despite this fixture being one with plenty of goals historically, both clubs are having a tough time in front of goal with the hosts only scoring twice in their four games on home soil.

Gavin Hunt’s men are sadly yet to find the net on their travels, something he would want to put right come Friday night.

Richards Bays vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 1: Overs/ Unders - Under 1.5 goals @ 2.33 with Betway

Turning it on

SuperSport United may just edge this game due to the poor run of form Richards Bay find themselves in.

The Natal Rich Boyz have lost their previous four league fixtures and won just one in their last nine PSL games.

Matsatsantsa can turn it on at any time as we’ve seen in recent weeks when they beat Kaizer Chiefs the week after being hammered 4-0 by the Amakhosi.

They certainly have more in reserve to win this fixture and with the return of veteran striker, Bradley Grobler, the Swanky Boys could start finding the net more regularly.

Richards Bay vs SuperSport United Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Draw/ SuperSport United & No @ 2.35 with Betway

Continuing the trend

SuperSport United are still searching for their first away victory in the Betway Premiership after five games and what better way than to face the side at the bottom of the table?

The visitors got the better of Richards Bay in two of their last three meetings (L1), with the previous battle being won by the visitors at both halftime and fulltime.

The hosts lost their last three league games after 45 minutes and at the final whistle, making a case for SuperSport to edge this one by scoring early and protecting their lead.