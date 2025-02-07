Richards Bay vs Polokwane City Predictions and Betting Tips: More relegation woes for the hosts

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Polokwane City’s trip to Richards Bay in the PSL.

It’s become an all-too-familiar theme for Richards Bay as they’re struggling near the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings, just like last season.

They retained their PSL status by the skin of their teeth and pushed through the relegation/ promotion playoffs but it seems the KZN outfit is destined for it again.

The Natal Rich Boyz are 14th in the table, five points clear of Royal AM in 15th who’ve only played 11 games so far and have five games in hand.

Ronnie Gabriel’s men should prioritise putting the points on the board and add scoreboard pressure to Royal AM.

They can start by hosting Polokwane City at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday. The visitors are in great shape this season and will be confident of a win.

They currently occupy the coveted third place in the division and will look to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack like Sekhukhune and Kaizer Chiefs.

Richards Bay vs Polokwane City Betting Tips

Match result - Polokwane City @ 2.70 with Betway

Polokwane City win to nil - Yes @ 3.60 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Polokwane City & No @ 3.75 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

History won’t matter

Before their midweek win against Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay were on a run of four games without a win. They’ve only won three matches in 16 league fixtures this season.

At home, the Natal Rich Boyz registered two wins from eight, a paltry 25% win percentage. However, they did beat Saturday’s opponents in the cup last term, which could offer hope.

Phuti Mohafe won’t be deterred by historical results as his side are on a run of eight games without defeat (W4, D4). They’ve only lost three games all season long.

The last six head-to-heads have seen Rise and Shine win twice, including the corresponding fixture last season.

Richards Bay vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 1: Match result - Polokwane City @ 2.70 with Betway

No attacking threat

Only Stellenbosch (9), Orlando Pirates (6), and Mamelodi Sundowns (5) boast a better defensive record than Polokwane City this season (10).

They’ve conceded an average of 0.63 goals per game at any venue and 0.75 goals per game on the road.

Meanwhile, the hosts have only scored seven times in 16 games this season. Only Magesi and SuperSport United (both 6) have struck the back of the net fewer times.

A worrying factor for Ronnie Gabriel’s charges is that they’ve lost to nil in 38% of their matches this term.

Richards Bay vs Polokwane City Betting Tip 2: Polokwane City win to nil - Yes @ 3.60 with Betway

Only one team to dominate

Richard Bay’s attacking struggles are well documented, which will be music to the ears of Mohafe’s men.

78% (14) of the visitor’s matches this term saw only one team score on the day while that number decreases slightly to 71% (12) for the hosts.

When playing at home this season, the Natal Rich Boyz averaged 0.5 goals per game, not exactly the numbers Ronnie will enjoy seeing.

Additionally, the visitors enjoy a record of keeping clean sheets in 62% of their away dates, suggesting that Rise and Shine could be the only team to score on Saturday night.