Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predictions and Betting Tips

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs to continue upward trend under new manager. Including 3.60 odds on the halftime/ fulltime result.

Richards Bay coach, Ronnie Gabriel lamented the two-week break his side had to undergo while waiting for their next Betway Premiership match.

After struggling for most of the season, the Natal Rich Boyz registered a 1-0 victory against Golden Arrows to lift themselves off the foot of the table the last time out.

However, Gabriel alluded to the loss of momentum for a massive fixture when Mamelodi Sundowns visit the King Zwelithini Stadium for the pair’s final league game of 2024.

It’s three wins from three for new Sundowns boss, Miguel Cardoso. The Portuguese mentor has got the response he wanted from his squad.

Now, they must bag three points before the turn of the year to enter 2025 sitting in pole position for the PSL crown.

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no @1.96 with Betway

Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns by one goal @3.35 with Betway

Halftime/ fulltime result - Draw/ Mamelodi Sundowns @3.60 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

No fireworks expected

It’s been a measured start to life for the PSL champions under Cardoso. Although they’ve won all three fixtures, they haven’t yet blown the opposition apart.

It appears they haven’t yet found their attacking rhythm but are yet to concede a goal under the new leadership.

Masandawana won each of the last six head-to-heads with Richards Bay, preventing the KZN outfit from scoring in five of those fixtures.

Both teams have scored in only 20% of Richards Bay’s league games this term while they’ve failed to score in 64% of their fixtures.

The hosts haven’t won a home game in their last four attempts and with just two wins from 11, there’s little hope for fireworks in this game.

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Mamelodi Sundowns & no @ 1.96 with Betway

Pragmatic performances

Miguel Cardoso has clearly highlighted the need for pragmatic performances from his side as they’ve won by a 1-0 scoreline in each match under his guidance.

The Brazilians have only scored four goals on the road this term, averaging a goal per game. Having said that 50% of those fixtures ended with a clean sheet and win-to-nil.

Each of the last three head-to-heads ended with a Sundowns victory by one goal. Meanwhile five of Richards Bay’s seven defeats this season were by the same margin.

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Mamelodi Sundowns by one goal @ 3.35 with Betway

A slow start

Overall Sundowns have been dominant this season, winning seven of their 10 games at the halftime mark. They’ve ended with three points in each of those fixtures.

However, three matches ended in a draw after 45 minutes, two of which they converted to victories.

Meanwhile, Richards Bay were deadlocked at the break in six of their 11 fixtures, they went on to lose 50% of those.

At home, the Natal Rich Boyz hold their own a little better as they’ve been level at halftime in three of five matches, two of which ended in defeat.

We witnessed the champions struggle at Amazulu over the weekend where a 90th-minute strike rescued three points for them, a likely scenario here on Saturday afternoon.